DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was robbed at gunpoint at his own home by a pair of attackers, one of them a woman he willingly let inside his house. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the home invasion happened May 25 on Crooked Creek Lane. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was in his home with a "female acquaintance" when Robert Benson snuck in through a back door.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO