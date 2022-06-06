ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter King believes Dolphins may push to play in Spain or Brazil

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are no strangers to international games. They’ve competed overseas five times in their history, the second-most appearances behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins are 1-4 in those matchups.

However, Miami has only played their international contests in England — four at Wembley Stadium and one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We may be seeing Miami in another country in the near future.

NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote in his weekly “Football Morning in America” column that he expects “Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may push for a game in Brazil or Spain as early as 2024.”

No teams have ever played in Brazil, but there have been two exhibition games in Spain. However, those were both in the early 1990s.

This would be another massive opportunity for the Dolphins to capture an international fan base in a country that hasn’t had the chance to see much live football. Obviously, ownership would be pushing for this to grow their viewership and create revenue.

With the NFL set this year to play its first regular-season games in Germany, Spain and Brazil may be on the horizon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

