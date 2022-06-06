Steelers sign rookie WR Calvin Austin III to 4-year contract

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III to a four-year contract. Austin was the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The signing of Austin leaves only first-round pick Kenny Pickett unsigned from the Steelers 2022 NFL draft class.

Austin led the Memphis Tigers offense. At the NFL scouting combine, Austin showed off his elite speed with a 4.32 40-yard dash. That type of speed along with the production of 156 receptions and an impressive 16.3 yards per catch.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada should have the freedom to fully implement his offense this season and Austin rounds out an elite group of skill players.