Plano, TX

XO Coffee Company closes in downtown Plano after 5 years

By Erick Pirayesh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

XO Coffee Company closed its location June 5 at 1023 E. 15th St. in downtown Plano. The restaurant and...

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frios Gourmet Pops Keller storefront officially closes, now fully mobile

Frios Gourmet Pops in Keller has officially closed its storefront, switched to a fully mobile service and changed ownership, according to a June 8 press release from the company. Frios Gourmet Pops was located at 242 Rufe Snow Drive, Ste. 150, in Keller. Its previous co-owner Alison Groom announced the closure on April 27. Groom sold the business to Lauren and Robert Penn, who also own Frios Gourmet Pops in Denton. With the Penns now in charge, Frios Gourmet Pops Keller will be selling a variety of frozen popsicles from their popsicle van throughout Keller, Southlake, Roanoke, Argyle, Trophy Club and Westlake. 214-620-0818. www.friospops.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3 new restaurants, shops prepare to open at The Star in Frisco

The Star District, located at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, is welcoming three new tenants this fall. The 91-acre campus announced in a June 8 news release that two retail stores and one restaurant will join the district in late 2022. The additions will come just six months after five dining and entertainment businesses opened at The Star. From July 2021-June 2022, The Star leased more than 55,000 square feet to North Texas-based tenants, the release said.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Park Village to add HomeGoods, Petco as part of $30M redevelopment

The Preston Park Village shopping center at the intersection of Preston Road and West Park Boulevard in Plano is in the midst of a $30 million redevelopment by its owner Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1900 Preston Road, the development will see the addition of retailers Petco and HomeGoods in the space formerly occupied by Kroger. Construction on those stores was expected to begin in June.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Castle Hills Auto Services & Repairs opens Lewisville location

Castle Hills Auto Services & Repairs opened May 24 at 2000 FM 544, Lewisville. The full-service auto shop offers services in AC repair, brakes, car batteries, electrical, engine lights, general maintenance, oil changes, state inspections, tire rotations, and wheel alignment and balancing. Castle Hills Auto Services & Repairs previously had a Frisco location. 972-300-0035. www.castlehillsautoservice.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Son of a Butcher restaurant featuring burger sliders coming soon to Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is set to open at 480 W. SH 114, Grapevine, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Son of a Butcher serves creative versions of burger sliders as well as shakes and fries. Some of its customer favorite burger sliders include PB&J, Burnt Ends and the Texas Philly, according to its website. There is not currently a set opening date, but construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, according to TDLR. The restaurant has locations at Legacy Food Hall in Plano and in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas. www.sobsliders.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Alley Noodle Bar now serving Vietnamese dishes to McKinney

The Alley Noodle Bar, a fast-casual dining concept, opened May 4 at 7701 Stacy Road, Ste. 700. While there are several noodle bars in the area, owner Tuan Tran pointed out the noodles have to have a certain fat content for ramen, whereas Vietnamese broth is a little lighter, he said. The pho noodle dishes featured bone broth that is cooked for hours with premium cuts of beef and other meat options. Appetizers include Back Alley Wings, spring rolls and deep-fried shrimp. Salads are also available. While The Alley Noodle Bar will accommodate dine-in and takeaway customers in the front of the house, the kitchen has the potential to perform double duty, hosting other food concepts that can be picked up through DoorDash or other third-party vendors, Tran said. 469-625-1110. www.thealleynoodlebar.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First-time restaurateur brings people together over tacos in Frisco

Although he had zero restaurant experience, Frisco resident Blaine McGowan opened Chído Taco Lounge in The Shops at Starwood on March 12, 2021. “I wanted to get into the restaurant biz because I love food and people,” McGowan said. “I’ve always been the guy who goes into restaurants and questions why they don’t do things a certain way and how things can be better.”
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Psychedelic Robot opens new art exhibit at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is now open in Plano. The company opened May 26 at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B121, in The Shops at Willow Bend mall. It will be in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is currently on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The 40,000-square-foot art-exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists that include fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance and more, a company release stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe coming soon on West Campbell Road in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe is planning to open soon in Richardson. The coffee shop will be located at 242 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, which had previously housed the Great Outdoors Sub Shop. An opening date has not yet been announced. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee and matcha drinks, teas and food options. 214-579-9550 (Lower Greenville location). www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque to open in Keller in late summer, early fall

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque plans to open sometime in August or September at 1801 S. Main St. in Keller, according to Horizon 76 American Grill House and Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque operating partner Jeff Lowery. The restaurant will be located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House. The owners of Horizon 76 American Grill House—Lowery, Dwight Dowell and Chris Polk—bought the neighboring building in order to open the barbecue restaurant.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms set to open new location at Legacy West in Plano

Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated to open July 26 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

5 Essential Late-Night Dining Options in DFW

Eating well in the wee morning hours can be a chore.Call Me Fred/Unsplash. Finding a spot to eat in the early morning hours can be a hassle. Many local restaurants shut down their kitchens are closed by midnight, if not earlier. I know this from personal experience, I worked at a restaurant and it closed at 9 p.m., that's not helpful for those looking for some late-night munchies.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

