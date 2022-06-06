XO Coffee Company closes in downtown Plano after 5 years

The Alley Noodle Bar, a fast-casual dining concept, opened May 4 at 7701 Stacy Road, Ste. 700. While there are several noodle bars in the area, owner Tuan Tran pointed out the noodles have to have a certain fat content for ramen, whereas Vietnamese broth is a little lighter, he said. The pho noodle dishes featured bone broth that is cooked for hours with premium cuts of beef and other meat options. Appetizers include Back Alley Wings, spring rolls and deep-fried shrimp. Salads are also available. While The Alley Noodle Bar will accommodate dine-in and takeaway customers in the front of the house, the kitchen has the potential to perform double duty, hosting other food concepts that can be picked up through DoorDash or other third-party vendors, Tran said. 469-625-1110. www.thealleynoodlebar.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO