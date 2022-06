Peyton Manning is not currently involved with any group seeking to purchase the Denver Broncos, but it sounds like he’ll have the chance to get involved if he wants to. Initial bids for the franchise are due Monday afternoon, and four groups are expected to submit a bid for the Broncos. According to Mike Klis of 9News, all four potential owners have reached out to Manning about a potential role in any purchase.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO