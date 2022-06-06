ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen is Ryan Fitzpatrick's favorite quarterback

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Ryan Fitzpatrick has long been a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Ever since he played for the team, Fitzpatrick continually touted the club as his favorite team he played for.

Now it just so happens that his favorite quarterback in the NFL is employed by the Bills.

Fitzpatrick, 39, retired from the league last week. He followed that up with an appearance on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

During the conversation Fitzpatrick revealed who is favorite QB is in NFL. It’s Josh Allen.

“There’s a bunch of young guys coming up, it’s amazing, but my favorite quarterback to watch is Josh Allen. It’s just–the game is not supposed to be easy, I promise it’s not easy to anybody who has ever watched me play. It looks like I have struggled to throw the ball 10 yards sometimes. But some of these young guys that come in, Patrick Mahomes, (Joe) Burrow. It mean it just–Josh Allen is my favorite because he makes it look effortless,” Fitzpatrick said.

But it goes deeper than the way Allen plays the game.

In fact, it’s more about the person and how Allen matches Buffalo, according to Fitzpatrick.

“He’s so talented and he still doesn’t know how good he is and he’s just going to continue to get better,” Fitzpatrick said. “It doesn’t hurt also that he plays in Buffalo. Doesn’t hurt that he fits that city to a tee just in terms of–the way he is. His demeanor and I think a lot of it for him is he doesn’t realize that how good he is and the work is always going to come. His teammates are always going to play hard for him.”

In truth, Allen mirrors the way Fitzpatrick played quarterback and in how he embraces Bills fans. It’s easy to see why Fitzpatrick would have such a fondness for Allen.

