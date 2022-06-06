ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

BLM makes 35,000 acre land purchase in Natrona County

By By Derek Draplin | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VOTo_0g2KNyvX00

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has acquired over 35,000 acres of land in Natrona County in what the federal agency said is the largest land purchase in Wyoming history.

The purchase of 35,670 acres increases public access for recreation on almost nine miles of the North Platte River, known for its world-class trout fishing, the agency said .

The property near Casper was initially purchased from the Marton family by The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit that promotes environmental conservation. The BLM then acquired the land with $21 million total from the Land and Water Conservation Fund .

“This acquisition marks a big step forward for improving public access,” BLM High Plains District Manager Kevin Christensen said in a statement. “Through our lasting partnership with The Conservation Fund, we have a unique opportunity to conserve crucial wildlife habitat at a landscape scale and expand access to the river and public land for our local community and visitors.”

The federal agency said the acquired property connects “formerly inaccessible BLM and State lands and ensure[s] the continued conservation of important wildlife habitat for Greater Sage-Grouse, raptors, and big game species.”

The land “will be managed initially the same as adjoining BLM-managed lands,” according to the BLM, which manages over 17 million acres of public land in the state.

The LWCF funds conservation efforts using revenue from offshore federal oil and gas leases rather than taxpayer dollars.

The Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020, fully funded the LWCF with $900 million each year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Natrona County, WY
Government
Natrona County, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
County
Natrona County, WY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy