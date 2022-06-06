Diagnosing and treating skin cancer at Waccamaw Dermatology

While Myrtle Beach has long been the main attraction on South Carolina's Grand Strand, it's far from the only destination to explore on the famous 60-mile stretch of coastline. There are 13 other distinct communities waiting to be discovered and enjoyed—including one of our favorites, Surfside Beach. Fifteen minutes down the road from Myrtle Beach, Surfside is Myrtle's smaller, quieter, more laidback little sister. Away from the hustle and bustle of crowded beachfront boardwalks, amusement parks, and giant Ferris Wheels, Surfside provides a welcome reprieve from the tourist-packed arcades, shops, and restaurants we've come to love Myrtle Beach for.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO