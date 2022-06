HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A development proposed for one of the fastest growing counties in the state has been sent back to the drawing board. The Pender County Planning board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to deny the plans for the Wyndwater development in Hampstead that has been in the works for years. The development was first proposed in 2013, and has been reworked over the years.

