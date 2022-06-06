MO: STL BUSINESSES BRING BACK MASK MANDATE

Related
Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program
EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World
Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
Robots help serve meals, bus tables for Mexican food chain in St. Louis County
Las Fuentes operates four restaurants between St. Louis and Jefferson counties. By the end of the month, each of their locations are expected to have at least one robot helping with operations.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor.
Dinosaur Bones Found in Small Missouri Town Named Best To Visit
Who would have thought a small town in Missouri with less than 5,000 people is more famous than St. Louis, Missouri. Ste. Genevieve has been named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 by the Smithsonian Magazine which begs the question why is the Smithsonian recognizing this small town? Well, it's not for its history of being founded by the French in the 1700s or the fact it has some of the French-colonial structures still up. Nope, it has everything to do with the discovery of dinosaur bones.
laduenews.com
Cedric the Entertainer and Sister Sharita Kyles Wilson Support SSM Health’s Women’s Health Initiatives
Cedric Kyles, also known as Cedric the Entertainer, and his sister Sharita Kyles Wilson, a professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, came back to their hometown of St. Louis to support SSM Health Women’s Health initiatives – a cause they have been supporting for nearly 10 years.
tncontentexchange.com
Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw
The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
KMOV
Record-high nursing vacancies cripple St. Louis metro, nation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Data from a Missouri-based survey show nursing vacancies are at the highest they have been in the history of the survey. The Missouri Hospital Association recently released its 2022 Workforce Report, which shows the nursing vacancy rate was around 11 percent in 2020. That number nearly doubled to 20 percent in the two years since then.
St. Louis rappers and others indicted in ’55 Boys’ fentanyl distribution ring
ST. LOUIS – Federal agents and local police indicted 14 people involved in the “55 Boyz” fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Several popular local rappers with promising careers were among the suspects indicted in April. Seven others were added to the indictment Wednesday. The...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots
St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
KMOV
Work continues on Big Bend bridge project
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Work continues on widening and updating the entry and exit ramps on all four corners of the Big Bend Bridge on I-44. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August in this area.
Someone Turned this Old Missouri Gas Station into a Place to Stay
I can truthfully say that I've never wished I could sleep at a gas station, but I found a place in Missouri that may cause me to change my mind. It used to be an old gas station, but someone has renovated it into a nice place to stay and it even has a lake behind it.
St. Louis golfer qualifies for U.S. Open
For golfer Chris Naegel it’s the thrill of a lifetime. He’s qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time in hos career. The Marquette High School graduate played on Monday in Ohio, a 36 hole qualifier and shot 9 under par. It’s a pressure packed day for golfers around the country. Over 600 golfers […]
Dangerous heat expected in St. Louis area next week
ST. LOUIS — An upper-level ridge of high pressure forecast to build into our area Sunday and continues into next week. This heat dome is forecasted to bring record or near-record heat, especially Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We are also expecting high humidity levels as afternoon temperatures push into the upper 90s to around 100.
LIST: Top 10 cheapest gas prices in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon. Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to...
St. Louis County COVID positivity rate now at 22.1%
Nearly one in four residents getting tested have COVID-19 as the positivity rate is now 22.1 percent in St. Louis County.
KMOV
Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
Vintage KSDK: Six Flags St. Louis held its grand opening 51 years ago this week
Fifty-one years ago this week, Six Flags St. Louis opened its doors for the very first time. We found film in the 5 On Your Side archives shot high above the amusement park in Eureka. It was initially called Six Flags over Mid-America. Along with an opening ceremony that day,...
KSDK
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Return to the Skies Above Chesterfield for the 2022 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo
Malik Wilson previews the 2022 Spirit of St. Louis air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight this weekend for the stunning performance.
Dierbergs workers approve new 3-year contract
Dierbergs workers approved their new three-year contract Wednesday evening, with 64% approval.
