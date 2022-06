BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a worker was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline days before the US Open, officials said. The 60-year-old man, whose name was not released, was working a security detail at the US Open site and was working on some setup when he fell about 10 feet at some point during the night, according to a statement released by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

