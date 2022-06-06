ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Relief Association Holds Annual Police Memorial Mass Sunday

By 617emma
liveboston617.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, June 5, 2022 fallen police officers were honored from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at an annual memorial service held at Mount Hope Cemetary. Members of the Boston Police Department and Boston Police Relief Association gathered with...

liveboston617.org

Comments / 1

