Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Laws You May Be Breaking Without Even Knowing It

By Nancy Hall
 4 days ago
There are a lot of laws in the Bay State -- many that are against things we know are wrong and avoid doing (robbery, murder, etc.) and some that we are probably breaking without even knowing it. As we shared several years ago, Massachusetts has some weird laws still...

WUPE

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Senate Passes Landmark Voting Reform Legislation

BOSTON – Today, June 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed S.2924, An Act fostering voter. opportunities, trust, equity and security (the VOTES Act). This landmark legislation permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020, increases ballot access for voters with disabilities and service members overseas, and takes steps to modernize the Commonwealth’s election administration process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drink Alcohol on the Beach?

As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
1420 WBSM

Out of New Bedford Chaos Came Robert’s Rules of Order

Historically, New Bedford has a few reasons it is famous, and one claim is the extraordinary story of General Henry Martyn Robert, distinguished author of Robert's Rules of Order, as they came to be called. The collection of well thought-out parliamentary rules and procedures was created in response to his...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

BOSTON — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said. Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Target
NECN

2 Million Impacted by Data Breach at Massachusetts Health Care Organization

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Shields Health Care says it is investigating a data security breach that may have impacted 56 health care facilities and their patients. Shields, which provides management and imaging services for health care facilities, said in a statement posted on its website that it "became aware of suspicious activity" on its network on March 28 and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the incident.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
News Break
Politics
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
internewscast.com

Karen Read Accused of 2nd Degree Murder in John O’Keefe Case

A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted a woman on second-degree murder and other charges after her police officer boyfriend turned up dead in the snow earlier this year. The indictment, which was announced early Thursday evening by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, carries upgraded charges against Karen Read, now 42, of Mansfield. Read was initially arrested Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant issued by a district court judge in Stoughton. The new indictment accuses Read of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office wrote in a press release.
WPRI 12 News

RI car tax set to be eliminated one year early

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Goodbye, car tax. State leaders announced Thursday they plan to eliminate the much-derided Rhode Island motor vehicle excise tax this year, one year ahead of schedule. The tax was already being phased out under a law that passed five years ago, with the state reimbursing cities and towns for the lost […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

This Freetown Native Was One of the SouthCoast’s Most Brutal Killers

Bristol County, Massachusetts has had more than its fair share of horrific crimes and criminals over the years, dating all the way back to Fall River’s Borden murders of 1892 and continuing through less than 100 years later to that same city’s supposed cult murders of 1979-80, New Bedford’s Big Dan’s case, the New Bedford highway murders, the Mary Lou Arruda murder, and far too many more.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
