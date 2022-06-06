ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Equipment issue limits BART service on Green line to Berryessa/North San Jose

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYUlX_0g2KFbaO00

SAN JOSE -- BART officials on Monday said an equipment problem has limited service on the Green line to and from the Berryessa/North San Jose station.

The BART alert Twitter account posted about the service update shortly before 1 p.m. according to transit officials, service is currently limited on the Green line service between Berryessa/North San Jose and Daly City.

Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line are advised to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Passengers traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Officials did not say how long they expect the equipment problem to limit service.

More information is available at the BART.gov website .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Environmental impact report released for SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project

SACRAMENTO -- The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California's high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers in the Bay Area.The report builds on the previous May approval of the San Jose to Merced project section to complete the environmental analysis stage in Northern California, project spokesperson Anthony Lopez said in a statement.To reduce adverse environmental impact, the project section will blend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART approves 2-year budget plan with service increases, fare hikes below inflation

OAKLAND – BART's governing board unanimously approved its budget for the coming fiscal year on Thursday as well as a preliminary budget for the following 2023-2024 fiscal year.The balanced budget includes the use of $313.6 million in federal COVID-19 emergency funding in the 2022-2023 fiscal year as the transit agency continues to recover from its ridership plummeting due to the pandemic. BART officials elected to switch to a rolling two-year budget approval process this year in an effort to improve the agency's long-term financial planning. As part of the budget, BART will increase fares by 3.4 percent systemwide, an increase...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART begins recovering from major computer failure; Trains running again

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A major failure of the BART computer system shut down trains for nearly an hour early Thursday, triggering delays and leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to find another way to work.Transportation officials alerted commuters to the problem via social media around 5:15 a.m."There is a major delay system wide due to a computer failure," BART officials said. "Please seek alternate forms of transportation at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Mutual aid is being provided by MUNI, AC Transit, Contra Costa Connection and Sam Trans at this time."At 5:48 a.m., transit officials tweeted the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Toll bridge ticket crackdown looms over Bay Area drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s toll bridge authority is about to crack-down on drivers with unpaid bridge toll fines by telling hundreds of thousands of motorists: It’s time to pay up. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Bay Area Toll Authority voted Wednesday to approve a crackdown that will be enforced through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Dublin, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Daly City, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS San Francisco

East Bay 11-year-old helps organize local March For Our Lives

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Like so many youngsters across the San Francisco Bay Area, the images and media reports of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas struck close to home for Alex Ibarra."I was reading about Uvalde and when I found out that most of those kids were my age, I knew I had to do something," he told KPIX. "One of the things those country needs is proper gun laws to keep people safe and after back-to-back shooting in Buffalo and Uvalde, I communicated with my friends to see if we could contact March For Our Lives."The Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Green Line#Blue Line#Urban Construction#Berryessa North San Jose#Sf Oakland#Sfbart#Bayfair
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Toll Authority to collect millions in unpaid tolls

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Toll Authority will try to collect more than $180 million in unpaid bridge tolls, about $50 million comes from unpaid tolls and $130 million in late fees, after its Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to crack down on more than 400,000 drivers.The plan is approved and people with outstanding fees to their name are expected to receive notices in the mail soon. Low-income communities are worried about the fees. State Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement Thursday that Bay Area drivers should not be penalized because BATA chose to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

A labor of love and remembrance for East Bay AIDS Quilt seamstress

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF)  -- Inside an East Bay warehouse to the beat of disco music, and the clank of a sewing machine, Gert McMullin is hard at work. She's sewing a fabric edge onto a brightly colored piece of fabric."I edge them, I grommet them," she explained as the fabric flew through her vintage machine.She is working on a panel, that will add another name and another story to a national treasure known as the AIDS Quilt.  3000 of these panels have already been set aside for a huge display this weekend in Golden Gate Park, the largest ever...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless food program in San Jose set to lose funding, may shut down

SAN JOSE – A scramble is underway to keep a program going that brings hot food to the homeless in San Jose, as pandemic funding is expected to run out in weeks.The hardship of living on the streets is made just a bit more bearable when volunteers come into the camps to deliver hot, freshly prepared meals."Today we have meatballs, rice egg and mixed vegetables," said Cindy Nguyen of the Hello Angels Foundation.Nguyen and her son Steven picked up food prepared by Team San Jose and spent Friday afternoon giving it away."It is very important for the unhoused people get...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy