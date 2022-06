CF Industries Holdings Inc. will close one of its UK fertilizer plants permanently as it struggles with high energy costs. The company is proposing to shutdown the Ince facility as it restructures operations in Britain, it said Wednesday. The site, which hasn’t produced ammonia since September, was one of CF’s plants halted last year as soaring gas costs squeezed profitability. That prompted the government to step in to help keep some operations going.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO