Lafourche Parish, LA

Several locals named to LBCA All-Region Team

By CASEY GISCLAIR Gazette Editor
lafourchegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral of the top high school baseball players in our area have been named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association's All-Region Team. The LBCA released the list of All-Region players today and several Bayou Region players are amongst...

www.lafourchegazette.com

Comments / 1

lafourchegazette.com

Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies Player of the Week: Imerii Ingram

-- Thibodaux-based guard Imerii Ingram is something special. Soon to be at the middle school level, 'Immi Lou' as she's known to family and friends, has a long history of winning games at every level she's played. She recently won Miss Basketball at the Kim Mulkey LSU Women's Basketball Camp!
THIBODAUX, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ACADIA PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR INAUGURAL EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER AND LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Louisiana Department of Education is launching the Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year award. This inaugural award is specifically for early education teachers and directors who care for and educate infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The five finalists for Louisiana’s Early Childhood Teacher of the Year are...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BLESSED: Louisiana License Plate

As I pulled off of the Interstate in picturesque Cheyenne, Wyoming for gas I purposefully did not look at the price on the well lit and welcoming sign. It was what it was at that point. The gas station signs brought so much disappointment to my bank account on our recent trip. My Buick was gently reminding me that it was time for a refill. My weary traveling body needed a stretch and a piping hot cup of ambition, as Dolly Parton’s song so famously said.
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply "location, location, location." While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

JANICE JOHANSEN

Jan Plaisance Johansen, 82, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Friday, June 10th from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
CUT OFF, LA
99.9 KTDY

Head to the ‘Beach’ at This Louisiana RV Resort

Camping at RV resorts has become a very popular getaway for many families here in south Louisiana. And it seems that more and more these resorts are stepping up their proverbial game with a slew of great amenities. If you head to places like Cajun Palms in Henderson, Louisiana, you...
HENDERSON, LA

Comments / 0

