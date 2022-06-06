ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Man Charged With Killing 22-Year-Old While Driving Drunk In Boston

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Brandon Jennings Photo Credit: Facebook/Brandon Jennings

A 35-year-old man from Lynn has been charged for fatally striking a 22-year-old from Marlborough while driving under the influence, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Miguel Rodriguez allegedly struck and killed Brandon Jennings while Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive in Boston on Saturday, June 4, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Rodriguez hit Jennings after he split from his group that previously went to a bar near TD Garden earlier that night, DA Hayden said. Rodriguez failed to stay at the scene and was tracked down by another vehicle that followed Rodriguez to an address on Centre Street in Lynn.

Responding State Troopers found Rodriguez in the parking lot with the key to the identified car in his pocket. A breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol level of .119 about two hours after the crash, DA Hayden said.

Rodriguez was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly. He was released on $5,000 bond, had his license suspended and was ordered to refrain from using drugs and alcohol until his trial is over. Rodriguez is expected back in court on August 18, DA Hayden said.

Meanwhile, friends and family of Jennings are expressing their grief on social media. One Facebook user wrote, "Rest in Peace my precious angel. I love you so so much my bubby. Thank you to everyone who has been here during this rough time. Much love and God bless."

Services for Jennings will be held at the Collins Funeral Home in Marlborough on from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to his Obituary. Donations toward the funeral can be made online.

Comments / 7

Rj Pefine
2d ago

yeah but he already got out and bailed say prayers for families that's just like taking a gun and shooting someone pretty much in my book driving drunk.!

Reply
2
