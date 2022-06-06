ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Lipman Family Farms announces leadership succession process

By Adam Regan
gulfshorebusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLipman Family Farms’ first independent Chief Executive, Kent Shoemaker, intends to retire in...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A New Wine Scholarship Aims to Support Industry Professionals Affected by Geopolitical Conflict

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to give back to the winemaking community, a new scholarship will support industry professionals who have been the victims of war or geopolitical conflict. Artémis Domaines, the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have teamed up to offer the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, which will give five scholars six months of on-site viticultural and vinicultural training, worth up to 20,000 euros each. (Robb Report is serving as the media partner for this year’s Golden Vines Awards, run by the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.) In France,...
DRINKS
Agriculture Online

Traction, Climate FieldView connect so farmers can seamlessly share field records

Farm accounting solution Traction has partnered with Climate FieldView, giving farmers the option to easily share field records from their FieldView account. Traction provides accurate field profitability analysis along with current inventory tracking. “With every decision a farmer makes, profitability of those decisions is always top of mind,” says Marc...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Verdesian and 3Bar Biologics form biological partnership

Verdesian Life Sciences, a firm that develops nutrient use efficiency technologies for agricultural use, has announced a partnership with the agricultural biological company 3Bar Biologics. The arrangement will allow both companies to work toward complementary solutions in both the nutrient use efficiency and biocontrols space, say company officials. “Verdesian is...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy