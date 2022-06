EUGENE, Ore. — Florida won the NCAA men’s outdoor track and field title Friday night behind Joseph Fahnbulleh’s wins in the 100 and 200 meters. The Gators, who totaled 54 points, won their fifth national title and first since winning back to back in 2016 and ‘17. Texas was second with 38 points. Florida State was fourth with 33, its highest finish since 2012.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 MINUTES AGO