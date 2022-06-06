ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ige enacts gun inspection law

By Merrilee Gasser
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Hawaii Gov. David Ige is hoping his latest gun law will see a different fortune in the courts than its predecessor. Ige signed HB 2075, which requires gun owners to submit to a physical, in-person inspection of purchased firearms if they do not have a serial number,...

KSLTV

Utah man drowns in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah man was found after drowning in Foster Reservoir in Idaho Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Franklin County Dispatch got a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, off Highway 34. The caller reported a man who had been on a small raft that had tipped approximately 30 yards from the south shore.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho rescue dog’s journey to new home gains online attention

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho-born rescue dog Nacho is making the long journey from the Gem State to Florida in order to find his new home. Nacho was surrendered in Chubbuck by his owner in June after his severe allergies and a knee injury that will require surgery created a financial burden for his owner. Soon after, he was transferred to the Pocatello-based domestic animal sanctuary and hospice rescue The Herd House.
POCATELLO, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe Which City They Say is Safer (Pocatello vs. Boise)

I grew up in Pocatello, and while I love the area for a lot of reasons, I also know the kind of crime that exists there – and there’s just no denying that. No city on the planet is completely free from crime, but I personally feel like Boise comes pretty dang close, especially when being compared to Pocatello — it's one of the main reasons so many people are moving here!
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Utah man found dead in apparent raft drowning in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified. Deputies say the fatal […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Officials consider using existing natural gas pipeline to bring seawater into Great Salt Lake

A former state legislator and current candidate for elected office in Box Elder County, Utah, has an idea that he and county officials believe could make bringing in seawater to replenish the Great Salt Lake much more feasible, at least from an economic standpoint. With the Great Salt Lake already at a record-low level and expected to drop further this year, Utah officials are entertaining virtually any idea that could help reverse the decline. One of those ideas — piping seawater from the Pacific Ocean...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Weather was overcast but annual beer fest wasn't

“Happy, mellow and celebratory,” said Lisa Smith, director of the Mountain Brewers Association when asked about the demeanor of Saturday’s crowd at the 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest. The event returned to its regular first Saturday in June date — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley residents recall 'miracles' following 1976 Teton Dam disaster

Forty-six years have passed since the earthen Teton Dam near Rexburg, Idaho, failed as it was filling for the first time on June 5, 1976. The catastrophic event still affects the lives of the survivors and the volunteers who helped with the cleanup on recollection of what happened that historic day.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Burley ready to move forward with new airport project, asks counties for support

BURLEY — The city is ready to move forward with relocating its airport and is asking Cassia County and Minidoka County to allocate 10 percent of tax funds to build and operate the new airport. That will come next year after the Burley Development Authority closes out urban renewal allocation areas. Closing the two urban renewal allocation areas will increase tax revenues for the city and both counties and will allow the Burley Municipal Airport to be relocated to a safer area. ...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone traffic lights in Pocatello to be upgraded beginning this weekend

The Idaho Transportation Department will be repairing a signal pole and making traffic signal improvements to the intersections of Alameda and Yellowstone and Cedar and Yellowstone. The work will be performed at night (9 p.m.-5 a.m.) beginning Sunday evening, June 12th and will continue through July 10th. During daylight hours, all businesses will have normal access along Yellowstone, Alameda and Cedar for the duration of the project. When complete, new...
98.3 The Snake

Traffic Stop Near Idaho Falls Yields Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A couple thousands fentanyl pills were seized by Idaho State Police during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls during the weekend that resulted in the arrest of four people. Two women, ages 36 and 38, from Minnesota were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sunday one various drug charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to Idaho State Police. A trooper stopped a Hyundai SUV headed north on Interstate 15 with four people inside. The vehicle was eventually searched and troopers allegedly found 2,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $55,000. ISP also alleges methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded gun was also found. The two other passengers, both male non-citizens, in the car were arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fugitive re-captured after fleeing PMC following arrest

A missing fugitive is back in police custody. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos of American Falls was arrested following a high-speed chase on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was admitted to the Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before being booked into the Bannock County Detention Center. The morning of Tuesday, June 7, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Gallegos had left the hospital. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

