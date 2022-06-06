ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Annual Flag Retirement Day – Sat, 6/11, 9:00 AM

By Kristy Holmes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHERE: Evergreen Cemetery (Section 35) Bring your retired flags for proper disposal at...

whbc.com

Local Filmmaker to Bring Monster Fest to Canton

Monster Fest 2023 is coming to downtown Canton in June of 2023. It is the brainchild of Seth Breedlove. He’s the Ohio based filmmaker who grew up in Bolivar. You may remember him from his documentary Minerva Monster and his company Small Town Monsters. Pam Cook had a chance to talk to Seth about the event, a special moving screening the palace theater, and what he’s been up to lately.
CANTON, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Chagrin Falls, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland Scene

Yard on 3rd, Geraci's Slice Shop, Opening June 9 in Downtown Willoughby

For years, Lure Bistro was home to one of the best patios in Downtown Willoughby. Starting tomorrow, that space will become an outdoor destination once again when The Yard on 3rd (18042 3rd St.) debuts. Billed as the town's "first food truck yard," the venue promises to bring energy and excitement back to that location.
Cleveland.com

Graham and Cali followed one another over the Rainbow Bridge: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Daisy was a “quirky, funny dog”: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
PARMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bakery’s new owner “sweetens” the offerings

UPPER SANDUSKY – The new owner of a pastry shop in town is serving up more than donuts to sweeten your day. Emily Rawlins, who took over Glazed Over Donuts May 15, has added a variety of breakfast items to the menu. But the shop’s famous glazed donuts will...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
Beacon

Ohio Bike Week wraps up

Billed as “10 Days of Rockin’ and Ridin,” Ohio Bike Week wrapped up on Saturday in Sandusky. Photographer Michele S. Hallier shared her excellent photos of the crowds of motorcycles parked downtown. All around Vacationland its was easy to hear the roar of small groups of motorcycle riders roaming the highways and byways by day, and enjoying the nightly block parties and concerts in downtown Sandusky after dark. From rides around the countryside to poker and dice runs — and even sorties to the Lake Erie Islands — bikers enjoyed some wonderful weather and the camaraderie of the annual biker bash!
SANDUSKY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Victor Perez surprises Ashland County Prosecutor's Office with resignation

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office is down one person as it bids farewell to its assistant prosecutor, Victor Perez. Perez, 53, submitted his letter of resignation in late May. The letter, dated May 25, read his resignation would become effective June 8. “It has been a...
cleveland19.com

Police urge Northeast Ohioans to lock their doors following thefts (video)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police are urging community members to take steps to secure property following the arrest of an 18-year-old Cleveland man and 16-year-old juvenile for series of theft related incidents. The incidents, taking place in the Sussex neighborhood on June 6, have led police to...

