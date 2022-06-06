Annual Flag Retirement Day – Sat, 6/11, 9:00 AM

Billed as “10 Days of Rockin’ and Ridin,” Ohio Bike Week wrapped up on Saturday in Sandusky. Photographer Michele S. Hallier shared her excellent photos of the crowds of motorcycles parked downtown. All around Vacationland its was easy to hear the roar of small groups of motorcycle riders roaming the highways and byways by day, and enjoying the nightly block parties and concerts in downtown Sandusky after dark. From rides around the countryside to poker and dice runs — and even sorties to the Lake Erie Islands — bikers enjoyed some wonderful weather and the camaraderie of the annual biker bash!

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO