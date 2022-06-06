ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

2022 Hair Care Guide

By Ember Alyssa
No one wants a bad hair day, but it is easy to establish a hair care routine that will keep you looking your best.

Here's my favorite tips

Healthy hair is the trademark look of 2022. No one wants a bad hair day, but it is easy to establish a hair care routine that will keep you looking your best - no matter your hair texture.

Below we will provide you with the top haircare trends of 2022 and tell you how to care for your hair.

Top 3 Hair Care Trends of 2022

1) Embrace natural hair

Natural hair care is more than just a trend for 2022 - it is something that has been done for many years and will continue well into the future.

It is all about taking care of your natural hair. This includes skipping the chemically processed hair treatments, enhancing your natural hair texture, and sticking to your natural colour.

There is nothing wrong with dyed hair, but many ladies have embraced their grey hair and use age-specific haircare products. Men are also embracing their ageing hair by opting for stylish haircuts instead of reaching for a bottle of dye.

2) Develop a customised hair care routine

Embracing natural hair means understanding your hair type, from the hair shaft to the tips.

Hair comes in different lengths, colours, textures and thicknesses, and each type will require a special hair care routine.

You can design a custom routine through the following steps:

  1. Discuss your hair with an expert. A hair professional will be able to discuss any problem areas and suggest how to take care of your hair properly. They will also be able to recommend the best products, such as a hair mask or protein treatment, to get healthier hair.
  2. Find products that nourish your scalp and hair follicles. You should avoid products that strip your hair's natural oils. Keep in mind that as you age, the needs of your hair will change as well.
  3. Your regular hair care routine goes beyond just your hair. Your lifestyle, eating habits, and stress levels will influence your hair's health. Take time out of your day to focus on yourself and establish healthy habits.

3) Skinification

Skinification is a big trend in 2022. It is a haircare trend that looks at the bigger picture: getting your hair healthy goes beyond just the hair; it also involves the scalp.

Your scalp requires as much care as the skin on your face, and you should exfoliate and hydrate your scalp. Taking care of the skin on top of your head will promote thick, healthy, shiny hair.

How to Take Care of Your Hair

You can incorporate some things into your hair care routine that will leave you with luscious locks.

  • Regularly wash your hair: This does not mean you must wash it every day, but washing your hair and applying a deep conditioner will prevent greasy hair. How often you wash will depend on your type of hair.
  • Avoid chemicals: Shampoos and hair masks often contain a lot of chemicals. The right hair care routine skips the chemicals and opts for natural products instead.
  • Only apply conditioner to the tips of your hair: This will prevent an oily scalp.
  • Skip the hairdryer: Applying heat will dry hair, so use a towel to dry your hair. If you use heat for styling, use a heat protectant styling product.
  • Comb hair when dry: Don't brush wet hair. Only use a wide-tooth comb on dry hair to avoid breaking your hair strands.
  • Regular trims: Regularly trimming your hair will remove split ends and breakages, giving your hair an overall healthier look. Trimming does not promote hair growth, but it will give your hair a sleek appearance.
  • Stick to a healthy diet: Drink plenty of water to keep your hair hydrated, and make sure you eat nutritious meals that will provide your hair with all the nutrients it requires.
  • Protect your hair from the sun: The sun can strip moisture from your hair, causing it to be dry and coarse. You can protect your hair by wearing hats when out in direct sunlight.
  • Tie up your hair: We live in a world with harsh weather conditions. Wind, rain and sun all influence your hair health. You can protect your hair by tying it up with a fabric hair tie or using hairbands to secure your hair.
  • Avoid hot showers: Hot water will strip the oils from your hair and scalp. Rather go for cold or lukewarm water when washing your hair.
  • Stay calm: Stress can cause hair to fall out and give your hair a dull appearance as if the vibrant hair colour has been stripped.

Final Thoughts

2022 is all about taking care of yourself and embracing who you are. You can take care of your natural hair by following the trends and tips above.

Establishing a good hair care routine with the help of an expert is the first step to having beautiful hair, no matter what hair type you have.

