ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHQjv_0g2K1u0400

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The daughter of a Florida man who died after receiving treatment from a doctor now accused of malpractice says an attorney for the hospital offered to discharge her father’s medical bills if she agreed not to talk publicly about the case.

Keith Davis, 62, of Brandon, went to Brandon Regional in 2020 with a sore leg but died days later from what an autopsy determined was a 9-inch blood clot that Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy did not detect.

A Florida Department of Health investigation determined there was probable cause that Krishnamoorthy committed medical malpractice when he failed to treat the fatal clot. Krishnamoorthy has the right to request an administrative hearing on the findings.

Neither Krishnamoorthy nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment.

In an email to Davis’ daughter Sabrina, hospital attorney Tracy Falkowitz allegedly said her father’s medical bills would be discharged if she signed a “confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement agreement.”

Climbing child care costs put strain on parents

Sabrina Davis has been critical of the hospital and the Florida Wrongful Death Act that does not allow children 25 years or older to sue for malpractice in the death of a single parent. The law also does not allow parents to sue for malpractice in the death of a child 25 years or older.

Davis said she did not accept the hospital’s offer.

“It’s painful and it’s financially, emotionally exhausting,” Davis said. “I won’t stop talking about what happened until they change the law.”

Brandon Regional spokesperson Brandi Ponsler said the hospital had no comment on the offer made to Davis.

State Representative Mike Beltran, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area and is in favor of changing the law, said hospitals are not allowed to collect on bills in cases involving malpractice.

“This hospital has been trying to collect their medical bills from my constituent for the very service that constituted medical malpractice that led to his untimely death,” Beltran said. “And I find that appalling.”

During the 2022 session, the bill allowing adult children to sue failed to pass the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee while the one that would allow parents of adult children to sue was passed easily by the House. But State Sen. Danny Burgess, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not allow the legislation to make it onto the chamber floor for a vote.

Burgess said while he also believes the law should be changed, the proposed legislation would have “opened up a potential Pandora’s box to litigation.”

Beltran disagrees.

“This law is ready. It has been ready,” Beltran said. “It would not cause a dramatic change in the number of malpractice cases.”

Beltran said the insurance and medical industries are driving the fear in Tallahassee about the impact of changing the Wrongful Death Act.

Both Beltran and Burgess said they expect the bills to resurface next year.

Davis said she did not want to sue to collect a settlement. She wanted answers about her father’s final moments of life.

“When you think about the end of a person’s life and how your loved one might die,” Davis said, “you want to know what happens.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Danny Burgess
WDVM 25

Commanders new stadium talks hit wall in DC, VA

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Hopes for a new Commanders stadium in the District of Columbia or Virginia are not totally dead, but are looking bleak in both. Virginia lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they have no interest in financially supporting a new stadium through legislation, while a majority of DC councilmembers say “the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Washington Dc#Medical Malpractice
WDVM 25

GOV. JUSTICE: Special session for gas tax holiday is ‘waste of time’ and will ‘only cost taxpayers money’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A proposed gas tax holiday will not be providing much-needed relief to the pockets of Mountain State residents. The state’s average price per gallon reached $4.74 on Tuesday, just 18¢ below the national average. In a press conference Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will not call a special […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDVM 25

Mayor Bowser launching Black Homeownership Strike force

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the Black Homeownership Strike Force Thursday morning. This event took place at Riggs Park Place at 11 a.m. To view live click here. Mayor Bowser joined the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development to kick off the Black Homeownership Strike Force. Together they announced the members […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. 6 prime time hearing

The launch this week of public hearings into last year’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol marks a pivotal phase for the investigation, the Congress and the country. And as both parties anxiously await the select committee’s findings — and the public’s reaction to them — few have more on the line than Rep. Liz Cheney.
WYOMING STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy