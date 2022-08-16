ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Bally Sports Midwest Without Cable

Looking to catch the Cardinals games or the latest moves from the Indiana Pacers? If you want to upgrade your sports viewing experience , it’s time to consider a streaming service. With a subscription of your choice, you can enjoy more accessibility, affordability, and customization than you might otherwise get with average cable offerings.

FOX Sports Midwest, rebranded under the Bally Sports name as Bally Sports Midwest, allows you to catch top games and coverage from alternate channel options and join millions of sports viewers who have cut the cord with cable.

You’ll also be able to catch every game on a play-by-play as you watch your favorite teams take the field. Whether you’re looking to record the remaining games of the Colorado Avalanche , or if you support the Nashville Predators or St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports and Bally Sports Indiana will provide you with your broadcast and game programming favorites.

Below, we’ll discuss the best way to watch Bally Sports Midwest without cable so you can make the most out of a new, streamlined watch experience, and we’ll cover DIRECTV STREAM’s special limited-time offer for new subscribers. We’re here to help you unlock your access to Bally Sports Midwest and other top Bally streaming options at a fraction of the price.

Watch Bally Sports Midwest with DIRECTV STREAM

What is Bally Sports Midwest?

Bally Sports Midwest is a regional sports network where you can watch select midwestern teams and regional sports programming that covers most major leagues like MLB, NFL, NBA , NHL , and more.

Besides covering the latest Cardinals games, Bally Sports, including Bally Sports Indiana, offers all of the best sports teams through the associated app, which you can connect to with your streaming service credentials . You don’t need cable anymore to watch the season’s most-anticipated games!

Which streaming services offer Bally Sports Midwest?

Currently, there’s a single streaming service that offers Bally Sports Midwest — and that service is DIRECTV STREAM, where you can connect to your favorite channels, shows, and sporting events from the comfort of your living room. The streaming service offers four package options at different price points, but currently, you can only watch Bally Sports Midwest with the Choice™, Ultimate, or Priemer packages if you have a midwest ZIP code. Below, we’ll dive deeper into all the details you need to know.

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is a streaming service based on a no-commitment, easy-pay structure, making it an appealing choice for sports fans looking for more. With DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll be able to enjoy watching your favorites on up to 20 screens in your household at any time. You’ll also have the ability to access over 7,000 streaming and convenience apps, such as Netflix or HBO Max , via Google Play using one sleek interface.

The four main packages that DIRECTV STREAM offers are Entertainment, Choice™, Ultimate, and Premier. The table below provides details (including unique features and perks) about each package:

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial?
Entertainment $69.99 65+ Yes*
Choice™ $89.99 90+ Yes*
Ultimate $104.99 130+ Yes*
Premier $149.99 140+ Yes*
*Available to new customers only.
Watch Bally Sports Midwest with DIRECTV STREAM

How to watch Bally Sports Midwest with DIRECTV STREAM

Sports fans located in the midwest can watch Bally Sports Midwest by signing up for DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice™ option, or any package above that. To review the available national and regional sports offerings included in each package, browse the options on the DIRECTV STREAM subscription page based on your ZIP code.

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8S7l_0g2K0mDh00

DIRECTV STREAM offers a variety of sports offerings so you can stay up to date on the latest games, tournaments, and matches. National channel offerings include:

  • CBS Sports Network HD
  • FOX Sports 1 HD
  • FOX Sports 2 HD
  • Sportsman Channel HD
  • TYC Sports HD

These channels are all available through the Ultimate subscription level and above. The Choice™ subscription level is the first in the packages tier that offers sports selections via FOX Sports 1. And don’t forget: DIRECTV STREAM also provides a variety of regional sports and channel options depending on your local ZIP code.

The benefit of DIRECTV STREAM is that it offers more affordable and valuable solutions than other options and allows users to watch channels and games through a streaming device or the associated app. If you’re ready to say goodbye to cable for good, we suggest heading to the DIRECTV STREAM website to sign up before the limited-time offer disappears.

How to watch Bally Sports Midwest on supported streaming devices

Sports fans can easily stream Bally Sports Midwest and other favorites on their streaming devices of choice through the DIRECTV app (available on nearly all major streaming devices). Supported streaming devices are great options to consider if you’re looking to enjoy a smoother and even easier viewing experience.

Streaming devices that offer DIRECTV STREAM in-app include:

  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick
  • Android
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Samsung TV
Watch Bally Sports Midwest with DIRECTV STREAM

How to watch Bally Sports Midwest on the app

You can download the Bally Sports Midwest app to stream your favorite sports channel options directly from your smartphone, tablet, or another device. You’ll be able to access the world of sports within seconds using your credentials in your DIRECTV account. Download the app , enter your subscription and account information, then begin viewing your favorite games and matches through Bally Sports Midwest.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming offers benefits that you simply can’t get with cable. For example, streaming services are more convenient and can save you a ton of money. While cable offers a wide selection across leagues and sports types, live sports streaming has created a new dimension of possibility for fans to indulge in a personalized selection (with exclusive extras and add-ons) at a fraction of the cost. So if you ask us, then yeah, live sports streaming is absolutely worth it.

