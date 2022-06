The biggest competitions for the Bears this summer will probably all take place on the offensive line. We’ve already seen Sam Mustipher and Dakota Dozier switch off taking first-team reps at right guard many times throughout OTAs. Ryan Poles also selected four offensive linemen in his first draft, adding a bunch of rookies to the mix. On Wednesday, the media saw one of those rookies getting a chance with the first-team for the first time: Braxton Jones at left tackle.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO