Business leaders and cybersecurity experts are pushing the Biden administration to step up efforts to quell big hacks against US companies. In a joint statement to be issued Tuesday, several of the groups said a public-private initiative created by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, 10 months ago needs to grow and increase its “reach and impact.” That initiative, called the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, is intended to lead cybersecurity defense and crisis planning, as well as information sharing between the government and private sector.

