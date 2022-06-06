ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiCQS_0g2Jy8A200

Tinkering with the planet's air to cool Earth’s ever-warming climate is inching closer to reality enough so that two different high-powered groups — one of scientists and one of former world leaders — are trying to come up with ethics and governing guidelines.

On Thursday, the newly formed Climate Overshoot Commission — which includes the former presidents of Mexico , Niger and Kiribati, a former Canadian prime minister, the ex-chief of World Trade Organization and other national minister level officials — will have its first meeting in Italy in a 15-month process to come up with governance strategy on pulling carbon dioxide out of the air, lowering temperatures by reflecting sunlight with artificial methods and adapting to climate change. This month, the American Geophysical Union, the largest society of scientists who work on climate issues, announced it was forming an ethics framework for “climate intervention” that would be ready for debate during the major international climate negotiations in November in Egypt.

This shows the idea of “solar geoengineering is finally getting serious,” said Harvard University climate scientist David Keith, a leader in the field.

Both groups said they aren’t quite advocating geoengineering, which includes putting particles in the air to reflect sunlight or whiten clouds, or the less-disputed carbon dioxide removal, such as technology to suck carbon out of the air but also more nature-based solutions such as more trees and getting oceans to sponge up more carbon.

But the two groups say the ideas need to be discussed with global warming nearing and likely shooting past the international goal of limiting temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-1800s and scientists say the world likely to pass the 1.5-degree mark in the 2030s.

“The climate change problem is at a point where even extreme options need to be thought about seriously,” Climate Overshoot Commission Executive Secretary Jesse Reynolds said in a Monday interview. “Now, to be clear, thinking about them includes the possibility of rejecting them. But not thinking about them does not seem to be a responsible path forward.”

What’s needed are ethical guidelines before anything is done to get the public trust, much like the scientific community did with the possibility of human cloning, said AGU Executive Director Randy Fiser said. If this doesn’t happen the public will have a giant backlash and won’t trust the community, said National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt, who has studied the issue but declined a spot on the AGU ethics panel because of other commitments.

An earlier report by the academy “spoke to the double moral hazard of climate intervention: damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” McNutt said.

Opponents of geoengineering — such as Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann — worry that just talking about guidelines will make the tinkering more likely to occur in the real world.

“I see it as a potentially cynical maneuver to buy the ostensible moral license to move forward with dangerous geoengineering prescriptions,” Mann said in an email. He said not only could there be harmful side effects, but it takes the pressure off of cutting fossil fuel emissions, which is what’s really needed.

Mann also said no one can enforce ethics or governance rules, citing efforts to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, but McNutt pointed to rules governing international oceans.

With or without guidelines, some of these high-tech ideas are going to happen, leaders of the two groups said. However, last year the Swedish government canceled an early but politically charged test of a device designed to put particles in the air that eventually, if fully implanted, could create what some would call an artificial volcano cooling the globe temporarily like 1991’s Mt. Pinatubo’s eruption in the Philippines.

“The work of looking at climate strategies continues to go on in labs, both in the for-profit and non-profit sectors,” said AGU’s Fiser, who said investors are funneling money into such projects.

Ethicists Nancy Tuana of Penn State and Christopher Preston of the University of Montana said if anything talking about the ethics of the tinkering with the atmosphere will put the brakes on efforts a bit more.

“It will slow it and this is a good thing,” Preston said in an email. “Ethical thresholds placed within frameworks are typically challenging to satisfy... An ethical framework can lead to paralysis. Ethics is not like maths. Ethical problems don’t often get ‘solved’.”

But not doing anything — no cuts in carbon dioxide emissions, no carbon dioxide removal and no solar geoengineering — “that’s the worst outcome and also the path of least resistance,” said Stanford University ethics expert Hank Greely.

“I view climate intervention in the same way I view the ‘Hail Mary’ pass in football,” said Colorado University ice scientist Waleed Abdalati, a former NASA chief scientist, referring to a last ditch desperation effort in a seemingly losing cause. “There is a chance it could get us to where we need to be, but just as no team wants to be in a position where that is the play they have to make, scientists recognize that we as a society would never want to be in a situation that we have to use such an approach to address the challenge we face.”

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senator hits back after being accused of boasting about electric car amid record gas prices

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office has defended her remarks on how driving an electric vehicle (EV) had made gas prices irrelevant – and sparked much hysteria among conservative commentators.The Michigan senator spoke on Tuesday about how driving from her home state to Washington DC in her EV meant that she hadn’t needed to consider the current high price of gas.She made the comments during a Senate Finance Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that touched on inflation concerns. Senator Stabenow remarked that she “went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter” how high the gas price...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mann
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.At present international arrivals by air must take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.But the Foreign Office has confirmed that fully vaccinated passengers boarding flights bound to the US from one minute past midnight on Sunday 12 June will no longer need a pre-departure test.The move will reduce the cost – typically around £30 – as well as the hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It will also...
TRAVEL
The Independent

United States drops Covid test requirement for air travellers

Travellers to the United States will no longer have to provide a predeparture negative Covid-19 test from Sunday, bringing to an end 17 months of pandemic paperwork following intense lobbying by airlines and the travel industry.The move will reduce the cost – typically around £30 – as well as the hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It will also cut the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip.The travel industry has been pushing for an end to the policy, which they say has deterred bookings, as families fear getting stranded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden reacts to first Capitol riot hearing: ‘Forces that led to January 6th remain at work today’

President Joe Biden spoke about the revelations made public at the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.Mr Biden made his remarks while speaking at the port of Los Angeles to speak about supply chain issues. But he began his address by speaking about speaking about the committee’s first prime time hearing on Thursday evening, which featured testimony from documentarian Nicholas Quested and officer Caroline Edwards. Mr Biden, who said he did not get to watch the hearings because he was conducting other business while he is in California for the Summit of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide Removal#Stanford University#Canadian#World Trade Organization#Harvard University
The Independent

Niacaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, “humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.” The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of small contingents of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Russian news outlet Sputnik that the measure was “routine.”“We are talking...
MILITARY
The Independent

Tory MP warns education is being ‘weaponised by those against us’

A Tory MP calling for greater transparency over potential Chinese influence in UK universities has claimed too many academics are failing to recognise that “education is being weaponised by those against us”.Alicia Kearns warned that Confucius Institutes – public language and cultural education programmes funded by an organisation linked to the Chinese government – are “undermining the integrity of the Mandarin education in our country”.Analysis by the China Research Group shows that British schools and universities rely on 30 Confucius Institutes, the highest number of any country, to co-ordinate the teaching of Mandarin.In England, the Department for Education’s flagship £26.4...
EDUCATION
The Independent

GOP candidate says ‘Hitler is the kind of leader we need today’

A Republican House candidate has come under fire for supposedly lauding Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s ability to fire up “the crowds” and saying that he was “the kind of leader we need today”. Businessman Carl Paladino was speaking to Buffalo, New York radio station WBEN in February last year when he made the controversial comments. Mr Paladino was the GOP nominee for governor in the state in 2010 and is now running for the nomination in the seat of retiring Republican Representative Chris Jacobs. The chair of the House Republican Conference, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, endorsed Mr Paladino...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

A man armed with a machete once broke into Stephen Breyer's vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. David Souter was assaulted by several men while jogging.Supreme Court justices have not been immune to violent crime. But this week’s late-night incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suburban Washington home, where authorities said a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger not just for members of the nation's highest court, but all judges.One proposal pending in Congress...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Canada believes China showed "very concerning and unprofessional" behaviour while harassing its patrol aircraft near North Korea, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Saturday, but she declined comment when asked whether she had raised the issue with her Chinese counterpart. Speaking on the sidelines of...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden tells Democratic donors "we need two more senators"

In a pair of fundraisers here on Friday, President Joe Biden urged Democratic donors to send him reinforcements on Capitol Hill to keep Republicans out of power and help dislodge his agenda from the current gridlock.“We need two more senators,” Biden said at the second fundraiser, a reference to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, two members of the Democratic caucus that he’s struggled to win over. Without naming either of them, he said they’re “slowing up what we’re able to do.”It will be difficult for Democrats to pick up any seats in this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations for another nuclear test that could be imminent.Kim’s comments published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday didn’t include any direct criticism of the United States or rival South Korea amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy during the three days of discussions that wrapped up Friday.Kim defended his...
WORLD
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy