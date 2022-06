After beginning construction last summer, Taco Bell Defy will be opening in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on June 7. The new drive-thru experience will have four lanes, two stories, and advanced lifts that will provide contactless delivery from the Taco Bell kitchen on the second floor straight to customers. Taco Bell aims for its Defy drive-thru to have service times of two minutes or less.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO