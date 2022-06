Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. The holiday is in remembrance of soldiers who have died in war and a way to honor their sacrifices. Memorial Day is full of traditions that usually include cookouts, cold beverages, and enjoying the nice weather. In tandem with both the spirit of the long weekend and the traditions that come with it, many active military members, veterans, and their families can snag amazing deals at many popular restaurants. Some establishments even offer price cuts to everyone so that a holiday meal or treat can be enjoyed by all.

