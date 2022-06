KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William David Phillips appeared in court Wednesday for the murder of a pregnant mother and her 2-year-old son. The incident happened in Jefferson City in June 2019. According to an incident report from police, Phillips was driving on Chucky Pike when he heard a voice telling him to “kill the meth addicts.” Phillips then drove into the mother, Sierra Cahoon, and her child while driving 86 mph down Main Street because he thought there was meth in the child’s stroller, the report said.

