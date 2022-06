In 2018, Jessica and Thomas James Foreman thought it was time to take their business a step further. As self-described foodies, and owners of international soul food catering company Sauté Kingz by Chef Count, the Foremans watched the Food Network regularly. They had recently begun competing in local food competitions — including Ormond Beach's King of the Grille, in which they placed second in the People's Choice Category in 2019, the last time the competition was held — and Jessica Foreman decided to start applying to appear on TV competitions.

