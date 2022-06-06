ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Paris Landing’s New Nature Center Attracting Visitors

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuchanan, Tenn.–Since its opening, the Paris Landing Nature Center has been attracting some 30-35 visitors each day, with kids loving the big and little turtles; snakes; “Hazel”, the American Kestrel; pelts, and lots of birds. Volunteer Christa Davidson, a retired teacher...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

The Lodge At Paris Landing Restaurant Opens

Buchanan, Tenn.–The restaurant at The Lodge at Paris Landing has opened and it has become the place to be in recent days, as more and more people are enjoying meals and the spectacular views of Kentucky Lake. It has been a soft opening for The Lodge restaurant, but even...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Hampton Inn Hosts Sneak Peak

Paris, Tenn.–The new Hampton Inn in Paris hosted a sneak peek event for invited guests today. The 72-room hotel joins the Hampton by Hilton family of more than 2,000 Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton hotels. The hotel, located at 1540 Mineral Wells Ave Paris,...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Rhythm On Rails To Move Indoors Friday

Union City, Tenn.–Are you looking for Friday night plans indoors? “Rhythm on the Rails” has been moved inside to the Military Gallery this Friday night due to the threat of rain. Don’t miss out on performances from local favorite Jim Bondurant at 6:30 p.m. and award-winning Ghost Town Blues Band at 8 p.m. The FREE concert will include a cash bar and food trucks, Miso Hongry and Poots BBQ. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Enter through Discovery Park’s main entrance.
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erin, TN
City
Buchanan, TN
City
Paris, TN
Paris, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
radionwtn.com

Annual Reelfoot Youth Fishing Rodeo Is Saturday

Union City, Tenn.–Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Reelfoot National Wildlife Refuge is being held on June 11th from 7am-12pm. Free fishing to children ages 1-12 years old. Prizes, food, and fun! Come spend some quality time with your family at the Reelfoot NWR. Bring your own pole. Only live bait allowed. Located at Refuge ponds near Walnut Log at 4343 Hwy 157, Union City, TN 38261. Call for more details. Registration upon arrival to event.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris-Henry County Community Concert Set Sunday

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Henry County Community Concert Band will present a concert Sunday, June 12, at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 650 Volunteer Dr in Paris. The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. and will feature mainly American music. The band is made up of volunteer players from Henry...
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Annabelle Festival to kick off this weekend, thousands expected

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annabelle Festival is coming to the City of Anna this weekend. Organizers anticipate thousands of people to come out for the big event. There will be plenty of vendors, games, food, music and more which will fill the streets of Davie and Lafayette there in town.
ANNA, IL
radionwtn.com

First June Baby Honored By Henry County Dairy Farmers

Paris, TN – Holstyn Briggs Evans, born to Brianna Porter and Chase McKinney of Springville, was the first baby to be born in June at Henry County Medical Center. Since 1939, June has been celebrated as National Dairy Month. Henry County is home to six dairy farms. Henry County dairy farmers donated a dairy-themed gift basket to the first baby born in June in recognition of the month.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Snake#Turtles#Paris Landing#American
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Bicentennial Event Set Saturday

TBA – Opening of the Town of Huntingdon Museum. August 6, 2022 at 2pm – Speaking engagement on the Hal Holbrook Stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center. A panel of community members telling stories about the history of our town. Free to the public. September: Heritage...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Students Discover Sights & Sounds Of Reelfoot Lake

Union City, Tenn.–Third-grade students at Union City Elementary School played their own version of show-and-tell with a trip to Reelfoot Lake at the end of the 2021-22 school year. During a class discussion on earthquakes and their probability in our area earlier in the year, it was discovered that...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Paducah to hold its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The community’s first-ever Juneteenth Celebration will be Monday, June 20 at the Carson Center. According to a release from the city, the Carson Center and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP will hold the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It includes keynote speaker Dr. Brandon...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Will the Calvert City Drive-In open?

Calvert Drive-In yet to open, city offers free movie night in the meantime. Calvert Drive-In normally opens for the season in April. With no opening date announced, moviegoers are asking if or when it'll open. The future is unsure, but Calvert City is giving a free alternative in the meantime.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Bridge near Metropolis to be replaced

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A bridge near Metropolis will be replaced. According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval on May 12 for a stipulated agreement requiring the Massac County Highway Department to reconstruct the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the Illinois Central Railroad Company’s track.
METROPOLIS, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County preparing for Blue Oval City

The announcement of Ford Motor Company and SK Innovations developing manufacturing facilities in West Tennessee means more industries and more jobs for surrounding counties. Weakley County Economic Development Board CEO Justin Crice tells Thunderbolt Radio News how Weakley County is preparing for Blue Oval City. (AUDIO) The Blue Oval City...
clarksvillenow.com

Burgers of Clarksville: 8 local hamburger joints you need to check out

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We all know what to expect at the big chains, but there are so many local restaurants with their own unusual flair for burgers. Here’s a list of burger joints in Clarksville that you need to check out, from basic but mouth-watering diner patties to fancy artisanal gourmet sandwiches.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy