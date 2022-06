The seemingly unstoppable rehabilitation of Mel Gibson continues with this Hollywood-set comedy-crime thriller in which Gibson is practically trolling us by playing Alastair Pinch, a close-to-the-bone version of himself a few years back. Pinch is an alcoholic actor accused of violence against women, although in the film his character is arrested for killing his wife, whereas in real life Gibson pleaded no contest to a battery charge. And yet, we’re supposed to think he’s charming and adorable because he can quote chunks of Hamlet (which Gibson played once, back in 1990) and plays sweetly with his kindergarten-aged daughter (Sophie Fatu). At least this semi-satirical fiction, adapted by Howard Michael Gould from his own novel and efficiently directed by Brit Tim Kirkby, recognises that forgiveness is always around the corner for film stars no matter how flawed so long as they have good PR and box-office draw.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO