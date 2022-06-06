ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounds Like Justice League’s Jared Leto Really Loved Working With Zack Snyder On Reshoots, Now Bring On The Sequel

By Corey Chichizola
 2 days ago

The DC Extended Universe is a wild place that’s known for keeping fans on their collective toes. Nowhere is that more obvious than with the unprecedented life of Justice Leagu e, especially once the Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max years later. It sounds like Jared Leto really loved working with Zack Snyder during the limited reshoots, so bring on the sequel.

After years of fan campaigns, the full four-hour vision for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released on HBO Max in spring of 2021. In order to complete the DC movie , Syder took no pay from HBO Max and had very limited reshoots to add the new ending and Knightmare sequence. Jared Leto reprised his role as The Joker for the latter, speaking with CBM about what a pleasure it was participating in that apocalyptic scene. As Leto put it,

It was great. Working with Zack[Snyder] is a beautiful thing. I adore him. I really loved the opportunity. It was really special and I enjoyed it a lot. It's a unique thing to have been part of DC and to now have been part of Marvel. It's pretty amazing.

While Jared Leto’s DCEU debut might have left much of his performance on the cutting room floor, the Oscar-winning actor seems thrilled about his legacy as the Joker. And now that he also played the lead role in Morbius , Leto has the privilege of being in a group of actors that have played in both comic book sandboxes.

DC fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear how much Jared Leto enjoyed playing the DCEU’s Joker for the second time. His first appeared as the Clown Prince of Crime was in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad , with a ton of stories of his behavior on set going viral. But in the end much of Leto’s work would end up on the cutting room floor, with Ayer citing studio interference. The director even went so far as to call Joker and Harley’s story “eviscerated.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally revealed the titular director’s vision for the DCEU, and that includes planting narrative seeds for sequels. After all, Snyder was originally planning a five-film story that started with Man of Steel and ended with Justice League 3 . As such, fans have been hoping to see Warner Bros. make the bold decision to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and produce those two additional blockbusters. And that would seemingly open the door for more appearances of Jared Leto’s Joker in the apocalyptic Knightmare reality .

Of course, there’s been no indication of Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder collaborating for two Justice League sequels. In fact, the director revealed that he hasn’t heard from the studio since the Snyder Cut was released. But it did killer numbers on HBO Max, so perhaps there’s a chance in the future.

The next installment in the DCEU is Black Adam on October 21st. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

VikingChef
2d ago

Jared Leto tried to turn Joker in to Takashi 69. I know he was attempting the New52 style of Joker but he failed. Say No to Leto

