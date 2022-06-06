iOS 16 Announced: Features & Screenshots

Apple has unveiled iOS 16 for iPhone, featuring a new customizable lock screen, updates to iCloud Shared Photo Library, the ability to recall and edit sent iMessages, Mail scheduling, and more. The biggest obvious change to iOS 16 for iPhone users is the ability to customize the lock screen...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
YOUR iPhone has a hidden menu that gives you quick access to handy WhatsApp features. Even long-time iPhone users might not know about it. The feature is called Quick Actions, and works from the iPhone Home Screen. Simply long press on an app icon to unlock a hidden menu. It...
If you are in the market for a new phone, you might be on the fence about whether to choose an iOS or Android device. Considering that you do almost everything with your smartphone these days, it’s vital to ensure that you’re picking the right one when upgrading. After all, you’ll likely use it every day for the next two years or more.
IOS 15.6 update fixes the annoying Apple Music bug on iPhones, which places the app in the dock when users reinstall it. It turns out that Apple was not actually forcing its Music app on its users by automatically placing it along with your favorite apps below your home screen. Instead, it was another software bug that kept users wondering and speculating.
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
An unreleased HomePod is referenced in the first iOS 16 beta, though it's not clear what the model may actually be. On Monday, Apple announced iOS 16, the next major operating system release for the iPhone. The first developer beta has already hit the internet, with many combing over the code to see what hidden features may be waiting to be found.
WhatsApp, the instant messaging application from Meta Platforms Inc FB, is planning another layer of verification in order to deter fraud on smartphones running operating systems from Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG. What Happened: WhatsApp is working on a double verification code for iOS and Android that...
The Messages app gets some valuable upgrades this year with iOS 16. One of the interesting features is the ability to unsend iMessages on iPhone. Follow along for a hands-on look at how the feature works, its limitations, and what the experience is like for the person on the other end.
We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 in action and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 1 software. Apple unveiled their watchOS 9 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference Keynote yesterday, it was announced along with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and more.
Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
Granting iPhone users the ability to unsend and edit texts on iOS 16 is one of the most exciting highlights of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. Many Apple fans rejoiced over finally being able to recall and tweak typo-ridden texts (or embarrassing, late-night confessions) on Messages. However, there...
The upcoming iOS 16 has turned out to be one of the biggest feature updates in the history of Apple’s mobile operating system, both in terms of the sheer number of features and the magnitude of the changes. From massively revamping the lock screen experience to some extremely useful feature additions for Messages and a buy now, pay later option for Apple Pay, the company has delivered a packed upgrade.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iOS 16 is adding the ability to view your Wi-Fi network password from the settings menu, which brings to the iPhone a feature that has long been available on many Android phones.
Apple this week announced iOS 16, which brings new features such as a redesigned lock screen with widgets, expanded Focus Mode, iMessage improvements, passkeys, and more. In addition, iOS 16 comes with multiple new APIs, including one that enables walkie-talkie capabilities for third-party apps. The new API is called “Push...
After the official announcement at WWDC 2022 today, the first beta of iOS 16 is now available for developers. iOS 16 brings a wide selection of new features, including a more customizable lock screen, new communication features, and much more. iOS 16 beta 1 now available to download. Apple’s new...
