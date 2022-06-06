Merlen Schnakenberg

Cornelia Kliewer, age 90, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9 at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Rev. Chelsea Vaught and Rev. Andrea Wall will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place prior to the service. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. The service can be viewed by going to https://bethesdamc.org/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora Senior Center for FROG (Fitness Reaching Older Generation) or Meals on Wheels or the Bethesda Mennonite Church Livestream Fund. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

