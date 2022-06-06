ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshler, NE

Merlen Schnakenberg

Aurora News Register
 2 days ago

Merlen Ray Schnakenberg was born March 29, 1937. He departed this life on June 2, 2022 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at Kroll Funeral Home, 419 4th Street, Deshler, on Thursday, June 9 from 5-8 p.m. Church services will be held on Friday, June 10 at 10:30...

