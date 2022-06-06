ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook’s parent company Meta planning ‘significant presence’ in Durham, sources say

Facebook’s parent company Meta is coming to Durham, sources told WRAL News on Monday. Jobs with the company are already posted on LinkedIn. Sources told WRAL News that Meta will have a “significant presence” in Durham. “The announcement by Meta of their intention to open an...

Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg visits Durham

Outgoing Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is visiting the Triangle. Sandberg participated in Thursday’s North Carolina Chamber event in Durham. Discussion centered around the state’s small-business community, workplace diversity and shifts caused by the pandemic. The news comes after Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was coming...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, Charlotte homes among most ‘overvalued’ in U.S., report finds

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Facebook parent company Meta is coming to Durham, report says

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolinians love social media more than any other state, according to a study, and it looks like social media—or at least Meta—might just love the state back. On Monday, WRAL reported that the company Meta, headed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has laid out plans for a “significant presence” in Durham […]
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
Sheryl Sandberg
WRAL News

Free technology camp combines e-sports and STEM to help teach teens

Raleigh, N.C. — A Charlotte-based youth technology program is using e-sports to help teens learn computer programming. Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp or YTAC is seeking high school students and recent graduates for this year's virtual program. The program recently expanded to include more than 10 cities, including Raleigh. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Greensboro firm buys local sign company

GREENSBORO — Three-and-a-half years after Kieffer | Starlite sign company purchased Burton Signs of Mount Airy — and less than a year after announcing an expansion at the local plant — Kieffer | Starlite has opted to sell the facility as part of a company-wide, multi-month reorganization.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Channelocity

Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Raleigh in 2022 is 1,547,000, a 3.27% increase from 2021. Raleigh is a city full of history. "Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and was officially named after the English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s."
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Work begins on downtown Raleigh’s tallest apartment tower yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction on another high rise is shifting into gear in downtown Raleigh. A ceremonial groundbreaking celebration kicked off work for the new building going up at 320 W. South Street. The real estate firm behind the project, Capital Square, reports this will be the tallest...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Juneteenth events kicking off at Raleigh Union Station

RALEIGH, N.C. — Juneteenth events in Raleigh kick off on Saturday, June 11, with Afro-Chella. Juneteenth, or June 19, is the day that commemorates all enslaved people learning about their freedom in 1865. The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County are hosting the Afro-Chella and say the location at Raleigh Union Station is intentional.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

