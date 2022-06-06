ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Why Stars Like Cindy Crawford Can’t Stop Obsessing Over These Frizz-Reducing Pillow Cases

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many reasons why you should swap out your regular, old pillowcase for a silk one. While you deserve to lay in luxury and fall asleep and wake up to the comfort of soft silk, you could be doing yourself a huge favor by swapping for silk-like materials. Silk and satin pillows can help prevent wrinkles and frizzy knotted hair, while also helping your skin retain its moisture.

Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase – Buy it on Amazon

This isn’t just a TikTok trend, OG beauty and fashion icon Cindy Crawford has said silk pillowcases are a huge part of her beauty secret, citing the same benefits mentioned above.

See what all the hype is about for yourself and get yourself one of the Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcases on Amazon today.

These high-quality pillowcases are made with 100% pure mulberry silk. The hypoallergenic pillowcase comes in many colors and size options, so you can find the one that matches your bedroom decor the best.

Did you know that laying on silk reduces the friction that often causes hair breakage? So when you slip one of these pillowcases on your pillow, you can sleep soundly knowing that your hair won’t be snagged by rougher cotton or polyester materials.

Cotton and other cheaper materials can also contribute to acne and other skin problems. They sometimes feel scratchy and cause lots of unneeded irritation to your skin. By switching to a high-quality silk pillowcase, you’ll be doing wonders for your skin.

Not only does switching to silk bring in more comfort, but it can also provide amazing beauty results. So add some simple luxury to your nighttime routine by getting the Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase for just $40 on Amazon today. Your skin and hair will surely thank you!

HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Top At Same Club As Tristan After Calling Him ‘Worst Person’

Kylie Jenner looked amazing while attending a joint birthday party for her friends Stassie Karankolaou and Zack Bia on June 8. The mom-of-two wore a low-cut silver top for the outing, which she paired with baggy jeans. Kylie completed her night out look with sunglasses and her hair styled straight and sleek. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance, wearing a colorful mini dress with latex boots.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Get Vanessa Hudgens’ & Chrissy Teigen’s Flowy Pants That Are Everywhere This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens and Chrissy Teigen just reminded us that wide-leg pants are a must-have this summer. The palazzo pants trend has quickly taken over A-list wardrobes, and we just found the perfect pair for you. Surprisingly smart, this staple is a fun alternative to the maxi skirt, and it’ll help keep you cool in the heat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cindy Crawford
HollywoodLife

How To Get The Loose Waves Hairstyle For Short Hair, Like Selena Gomez, Just In Time For Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The latest hair trend that is going to be everywhere this summer is without a doubt Botticelli Waves. If you haven’t heard about it on social media, then let us explain – it’s a loose, wavy hairstyle that starts at the roots and ends at the tips. It was inspired by Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, who would paint his subjects with long wavy hair in this style.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Calls Kanye West ‘Baby’ & Professes Her Love On His Birthday After Split Reports

Are Kanye “Ye” West and Chaney Jones broken up or not? A day after reports claimed that they had gone their separate ways, Chaney, 24, celebrated Ye’s 45th birthday on June 8. “Happy birthday baby [black heart emoji],” Chaney captioned a video of her and Ye together over the past months. The TikTok video, reposted to Chaney’s Instagram Story, showed the two lovebirds on dates, sitting courtside at a basketball game, and out and about in the world. The clip was set to Alicia Keys’ “Show Me Love,” and that’s exactly what Chaney did with this video. “I love youuuuu,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Building A Family’ With Ben Affleck: I ‘Love’ Him So ‘Deeply’

Life is good for Jennifer Lopez! More than a year into her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, and two months following their second engagement, the multi-talented superstar says she’s having the “best time” of her life. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Jennifer said on the June 9 episode of Good Morning America. “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Won’t Be At Her Wedding, But Are ‘Happy’ For Her

Britney Spears‘ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, won’t be at her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9. Their dad Kevin Federline‘s lawyer told TMZ this just hours before the ceremony is set to take place at Britney’s home in California. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out for more clarity on the situation.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s GF Bre Tiesi Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Shirt As He Claims More Kids Are On The Way

Nick Cannon will have enough kids to run his own Starbucks franchise when it’s all said and done, so whenever Bre Tiesi needs a cold drink, she won’t have to go far. Until that day comes, Bre, 31, will have to get her Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade – or whatever she was drinking when she was spotted Monday (June 6) – herself. The woman carrying Nick’s eighth child hit up a Starbucks in Calabasas while out with a friend. The model and real estate agent wore a mesh top that showed off every inch of her growing baby belly. The real estate agent also sported a black bra underneath and paired the top with some chic combat boots and a pair of black pants.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Admits To Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Tristan Cheating Drama On Show

The latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians covered what fans have been waiting for: Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. Khloe Kardashian, 37, and her family members learned that the NBA star, 31, cheated on her (once again) and got another woman (Maralee Nichols) pregnant. In real time, Khloe live-tweeted the episode and admitted to her followers that she feels “uncomfortable” watching the drama with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True, 4, play out on national television.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Wears ‘Britney & Sam’ Shirt As Couple Leaves Wedding In ‘Just Married’ Rolls Royce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left their wedding in style! The lovebirds drove away from Brit’s mansion, where the ceremony took place, in a white Rolls Royce on June 9. The car had a big sign that read JUST MARRIED on the back, and there were flowers lining the trunk, which you can see in photos here. Britney hid from paparazzi cameras in the backseat, but Sam was fully visible. He wore a black t-shirt that said ‘BRITNEY & SAM’ on the front.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Introduces Her New Love, Ramona, To The World: What I ‘Really Needed’ Was A ‘Princess’

Rebel Wilson finally revealed the identity of the mystery person who has kept her “happily in a relationship” recently. The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 9 to announce she is dating a woman named Ramona Agruma. Rebel shared a gorgeous snap of the couple with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

