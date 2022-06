Thank us later! We know you love going to breweries and discovering new places to go, especially when you are traveling to Ellensburg, WA. Ellensburg is a rather small town but packs a big punch when it comes to the art scene, breweries, rodeos, and gaining a quality post-high school graduation at Central Washington University (CWU). I have lived in Central Washington for about twenty years but I still don't know Ellensburg as well as I would love to. I wish I knew it like the back of my hand so I decided to hop in my car one kid-free Sunday afternoon and drove to explore downtown Ellensburg.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO