I'm a huge fan of a Cubano. Sometimes simply called a Cuban Sandwich on menus, it's a hot, pressed sandwich made of roasted pork and ham with Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Traditionally they're made with Cuban bread which is like a more dense french bread, in a way. But most any bread will do the job. They're not always listed on menus in the hot sandwich section of many restaurants but I found a new one in Yakima and had to try it. I'm glad I did.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO