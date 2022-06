The owner of ReNew Mills, a 142-unit multifamily community in Ontario, Calif., is the latest real estate firm to capitalize on the surging rental markets in the Inland Empire. FPA Multifamily sold the apartment property to San Diego-based Interwest Capital Group for $45.6 million. That’s equal to about $321,127 per unit, or about 63 percent higher than the median price per unit in the Inland Empire.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO