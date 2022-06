In the month of May, schools throughout the Bellevue School District celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, also known as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. Schools affirmed identities and shared the depth and breadth of contributions made by the AAPI community. Through a variety of experiential and academic activities, students and staff took time to reflect on how contributions from individuals from across the span of AAPI cultures have elevated and fundamentally shaped our nation.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO