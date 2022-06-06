Lane closures expected on I-275 after crash in Montgomery

MILFORD, Ohio — 8:45 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 before OH-28 has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. The right lane and shoulder along northbound I-275 before OH-28 is blocked due to a...

MILFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO