Lane closures expected on I-275 after crash in Montgomery

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — 9:23 a.m. The crash blocking the left lane along eastbound I-275 at Exit 79 toward KY-16 and Taylor Mill Road has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 8:38 a.m. The left lane...
MILFORD, Ohio — 8:45 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 before OH-28 has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. The right lane and shoulder along northbound I-275 before OH-28 is blocked due to a...
CINCINNATI — Police and crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle blocking the roadway on Mitchell Avenue near the ramp to I-75, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Police have blocked the exit ramp from I-75 to Mitchell Avenue. It is unknown if any injuries...
CINCINNATI — A second person has died after a crash on River Road Thursday. It happened at 10:36 a.m. when police were called to 2490 River Road to investigate a serious crash. Police said a driver in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west when he crossed the center...
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash blocking the left shoulder along northbound I-71/75 near Exit 188 has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 8:00 a.m. The left shoulder along northbound I-71/75 is blocked at Exit 188...
COVINGTON, Ky. — The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue will close for a pavement replacement project beginning Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure will begin Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m. and remain in effect for 10 calendar days. Authorities advise...
CINCINNATI — District 5 police are on scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue that has led to power lines falling down Wednesday night. Colerain Avenue will be closed between Hawaiian Terrace and Shepherd Creek Road. It is unclear what the cause of the crash is, but no injuries...
FAIRFAX, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Fairfax Police Department and the Hamilton County OVI Task Force are planning an OVI checkpoint on Friday. According to officials, the checkpoint will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. on Friday on Red Bank Road at Woodland Road in the Village of Fairfax in Hamilton County.
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck at Dana Avenue and Montgomery Road in Evanston. It is unknow if any injuries were sustained in the crash. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
HAMILTON, Ohio — A driver has died after a crash in Hamilton overnight Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Eaton Road when police said the car flipped and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner's office has identified him as...
ELSMERE, Ky. — Elsmere police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured Thursday evening. According to Kenton County officials, around 4:45 p.m. first responders received a call about a collision in the 3600-block of Turkeyfoot Road. One driver was pronounced deceased at the...
CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
CINCINNATI — No one was injured after an attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo caught on fire Friday afternoon. According to Cincinnati Fire and EMS, firefighters responded to a fire on the Safari Train at the zoo. Fire officials said the zoo's staff members evacuated guests from the ride ensuring...
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — New Richmond has issued a boil water advisory to water customers after a water main break. Customers on Old U.S. 52 to Gray's Lane including River View Bluffs and other connecting streets and Cobra Road are under a boil advisory until further notice. Officials said...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is closed in Sharonville Sunday night due to a head-on crash, according to Hamilton County Dispatch. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Lebanon Road/US-42 exit. Each vehicle had one occupant. The highway is closed due to the amount of glass and debris...
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a train in Middletown on Monday. Officials said police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a man near the railroad tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. Stahlheber Road has reopened. A structure fire has shut down a portion of Stahlheber Road in Butler County Monday. The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Stahlheber Road. Deputies said Stahlheber Road is blocked off between Morman Road and Boyle Road...
Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
CINCINNATI — Residents recorded damage caused by high winds as storms moved through the Greater Cincinnati region Wednesday evening. Wind speeds up to 65 mph were recorded blowing over trees and knocking down power lines in Boone County. Several residents sent in pictures and videos of funnel clouds in...
