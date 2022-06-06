ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

Lane closures expected on I-275 after crash in Montgomery

By Damon Gumbert
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash on I-275 EB is slowing traffic...

www.wlwt.com

WLWT 5

Crash cleared along E I-275 in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — 9:23 a.m. The crash blocking the left lane along eastbound I-275 at Exit 79 toward KY-16 and Taylor Mill Road has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 8:38 a.m. The left lane...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Crash slows traffic along NB I-275 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — 8:45 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 before OH-28 has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. The right lane and shoulder along northbound I-275 before OH-28 is blocked due to a...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Car flips, blocking traffic near I-75 ramp at Mitchell Avenue

CINCINNATI — Police and crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle blocking the roadway on Mitchell Avenue near the ramp to I-75, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Police have blocked the exit ramp from I-75 to Mitchell Avenue. It is unknown if any injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Covington intersection closes for 10 days for pavement replacement

COVINGTON, Ky. — The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue will close for a pavement replacement project beginning Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure will begin Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m. and remain in effect for 10 calendar days. Authorities advise...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Colerain Avenue shutdown due to crash with wires down

CINCINNATI — District 5 police are on scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue that has led to power lines falling down Wednesday night. Colerain Avenue will be closed between Hawaiian Terrace and Shepherd Creek Road. It is unclear what the cause of the crash is, but no injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash along River Road

CINCINNATI — One person died after a crash on River Road Thursday. It happened around 10:36 a.m. when police were called to 2490 River Road to investigate a serious crash. Police said a driver in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west when he crossed the center line and hit a car going in the opposite direction.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio State Highway Patrol plans OVI checkpoint in Fairfax on Friday

FAIRFAX, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Fairfax Police Department and the Hamilton County OVI Task Force are planning an OVI checkpoint on Friday. According to officials, the checkpoint will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. on Friday on Red Bank Road at Woodland Road in the Village of Fairfax in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Driver killed in overnight crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A driver has died after a crash in Hamilton overnight Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Eaton Road when police said the car flipped and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner's office has identified him as...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Elsmere police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured Thursday evening. According to Kenton County officials, around 4:45 p.m. first responders received a call about a collision in the 3600-block of Turkeyfoot Road. One driver was pronounced deceased at the...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

NWS: 6 tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms

CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New Richmond issues boil water advisory after water main break

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — New Richmond has issued a boil water advisory to water customers after a water main break. Customers on Old U.S. 52 to Gray's Lane including River View Bluffs and other connecting streets and Cobra Road are under a boil advisory until further notice. Officials said...
Fox 19

Head-on crash closes I-275 West in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is closed in Sharonville Sunday night due to a head-on crash, according to Hamilton County Dispatch. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Lebanon Road/US-42 exit. Each vehicle had one occupant. The highway is closed due to the amount of glass and debris...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a train in Middletown on Monday. Officials said police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a man near the railroad tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Severe storms cause damage, high water across Greater Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Residents recorded damage caused by high winds as storms moved through the Greater Cincinnati region Wednesday evening. Wind speeds up to 65 mph were recorded blowing over trees and knocking down power lines in Boone County. Several residents sent in pictures and videos of funnel clouds in...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

