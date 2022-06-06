ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Laws You May Be Breaking Without Even Knowing It

By Nancy Hall
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of laws in the Bay State -- many that are against things we know are wrong and avoid doing (robbery, murder, etc.) and some that we are probably breaking without even knowing it. As we shared several years ago, Massachusetts has some weird laws still...

fun107.com

Comments / 1

Related
FUN 107

Out of New Bedford Chaos Came Robert’s Rules of Order

Historically, New Bedford has a few reasons it is famous, and one claim is the extraordinary story of General Henry Martyn Robert, distinguished author of Robert's Rules of Order, as they came to be called. The collection of well thought-out parliamentary rules and procedures was created in response to his...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

PVDFest makes full return to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence’s signature outdoor festival returns at full strength this weekend. PVDFest is back for the first time since 2019. It started Friday and runs through Sunday. PVDFest is a massive street fair in the capital city that features art, music and numerous nods to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Massachusetts SNAP Benefits to Include Restaurants, Food Trucks

The Baker Administration has announced a pilot program that allows some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their benefits to purchase food from restaurants and food trucks. The administration has issued a Notice of Opportunity (NOO) to "strategically onboard restaurants and food trucks," including those that are "locally-privately-owned...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
FUN 107

Massachusetts Gets Richer But Still No Relief for Taxpayers

Massachusetts gas prices topped $4.96 per gallon on Monday, another all-time high, but Massachusetts legislative leaders still won't back a temporary rollback of the state's 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax. The State House News Service reported Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano have again ruled out freezing the gas...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ecori.org

DEM’s Latest – and Cutest – Turtle Tracker is a Dog

Newt is spending several weeks this summer working on a Rhode Island turtle survey. His handler is St. Lawrence University senior Julia Sirois. (Kristine Hoffmann) Newton, appropriately nicknamed Newt, is a fox red Labrador retriever trained to detect several species of turtles. He comes to work every day raring to go, and is delighted to be paid in tennis balls.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Target
eastgreenwichnews.com

Marijuana Legalization: What Does It Mean for EG?

Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fox5ny.com

Powassan virus death in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported a second Powassan virus infection case this year. The elderly New London County woman, in her 90s, died. She is the third known death ever in the state from the tick-borne disease. She became ill in early May and was admitted to...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbcboston.com

Incoming Rain to Make a Dent in the Drought

Our showers have left and now we’re enjoying some sunshine with temperatures rising to the upper 70s and 80s. While it wasn’t a complete washout of a day, rainfall reports had us running over 1.5” in accumulation and even up to a little over two hours for some areas. Most of the heaviest precipitation took place in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. Greenville added over 1.7" while in Massachusetts, Mansfield added over 1.5” and over 1.1” in North Attleboro.
MANSFIELD, MA
FUN 107

This Freetown Native Was One of the SouthCoast’s Most Brutal Killers

Bristol County, Massachusetts has had more than its fair share of horrific crimes and criminals over the years, dating all the way back to Fall River’s Borden murders of 1892 and continuing through less than 100 years later to that same city’s supposed cult murders of 1979-80, New Bedford’s Big Dan’s case, the New Bedford highway murders, the Mary Lou Arruda murder, and far too many more.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Cranston closes Budlong Pool for third summer in a row

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One of the country’s largest outdoor pools will be closed for the summer. The Budlong Pool, Cranston’s top spot to cool off, first closed in 2020 because of the pandemic. The following summer, the pool’s reopening wasn’t included in the city budget.
CRANSTON, RI
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers can now check the status of $850 relief checks

MAINE, USA — The Maine Revenue Services now has a website for people to check the status of their $850 inflation relief payments from the state. Payment information is updated on Tuesday and Friday nights, according to the website. More than 850,000 Mainers are slated to receive the checks....
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy