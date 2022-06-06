Massachusetts Laws You May Be Breaking Without Even Knowing It

Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO