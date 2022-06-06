ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: Only Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like this

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofXyx_0g2JlUZY00

They growled and they grunted, they barked and they brayed and they banged on their desks, but they couldn’t quite hold back the inevitable.

When Sir Graham Brady read out the numbers – 211 to 148 – they sat in their little oak-panelled room, doing the very best they could to pretend it hadn’t been a complete disaster. But it had.

You definitely can’t carry on in any meaningful way when you’ve taken a punch like that, though Boris Johnson will certainly try.

One hundred and forty-eight of the MPs who swore what was in effect their personal allegiance to him barely two and a half years ago have decided it’s not worth it any more. It is an unholy mess, entirely of his own making.

One rather big problem, which the prime minister arguably hadn’t worked out that he had, was that the single biggest reason he could find to tell his MPs to back him was an even bigger reason to get rid of him. He really did send them all letters, and then stood there in front of them, telling them that the vote was the chance to “draw a line” under all of this.

For several years now, I happen to have maintained a running list of the very stupidest things said by MPs, from which the only conclusion that can be drawn is that a very large number of them are very stupid indeed. But it is hard to imagine even the most stupid of them being unable to work out that the better way to “move on” from what was quite literally a crime would be to get rid of the bloke who did it, rather than keeping him on for several more years.

Quite a lot of them chose not to see the very clear writing on the wall. They all must have their reasons – not least among them, perhaps, being that the heir apparent had also accidentally self-immolated in the cabinet room cake ambush.

These apparently historic days now come around with such metronomic regularity that, for those who take part in them, their timetable is as familiar as a wedding. They start with a breathless announcement from Sir Graham Brady, though the news of what he is about to say will already have appeared online. The threshold has been reached. There’ll be a no-confidence vote. That happened at 8am.

Then MPs spend the day making public affirmations either backing or condemning the prime minister, which get tallied up by journalists seeking to calculate the outcome. (When the Tories last did this, in 2018, Theresa May was as good as safe by noon, at which point more than the 158 MPs she needed had publicly backed her. Johnson hadn’t made it to 180 even by the time the voting started.)

The familiarity of it all now makes the difference leap out. It is not unusual for MPs to publicly back the leader. It is fairly unusual for them to do as Andrea Jenkyns did, and record a message in the vestibule outside the toilets on a Northern Express train.

It is also unusual to do as Kit Malthouse did, declaring that there was “no one better than Boris Johnson to lead the fight against crime”. Could it really be news to the policing minister that at least 126 people have been fined for breaking the law inside Downing Street, and that one of those people is the prime minister himself? And then there’s also that rather tricky by-election in Wakefield in a fortnight’s time – a direct consequence of the incumbent Tory MP being convicted for sexually assaulting a child.

The next act in the grand pantomime involves a hastily arranged meeting of the rank-and-file MPs, to which Johnson dutifully turned up to make a last-ditch pitch to win over anyone who might be left to be won over.

It was at this point that things became more than a little peculiar. It is barely a week since Johnson was humbly apologising for the massive amounts of wrongdoing he’d overseen in Downing Street. And yet, when he was asked by backbenchers about the various illegal leaving dos he’d attended, he looked them in the eye and shouted, “I’d do it again!”

This was his pitch to the undecided, the unconvinced either way. I did nothing wrong and I’d do it all again . Because what could be needed, in the white heat of this unforgiving moment, more than a very clear reminder of exactly who he is, and an impassioned declaration that he absolutely, definitely isn’t going to change?

(There has, in the hours since, been some kind of conflagration about whether or not he really said these staggering words. It has now been clarified that he was speaking only about attending illegal leaving drinks. He wasn’t saying, for example, that he would allow his staff to have fights, and to throw up in the toilet, break his child’s swing, and abuse the cleaning staff. It’s only the illegal leaving drinks bit he’d do again. So that’s fine, apparently.)

And then things got even more peculiar. When the meeting ended, out strode a very senior member of Johnson’s team, whose name can’t be reported for mystifying reasons that make no sense at all, and told all the journalists hanging around outside the room: “Is there anyone here who’s never got pissed in their lives?”

That was the defence, deployed at this moment. You know, what’s the big deal? Everyone goes out and gets pissed, don’t they, so it’s fine .

Which they kind of do, except for that two-year period when they didn’t, because there was a pandemic on and it was illegal, and the people who made it illegal ignored all their own laws on the matter. Partygate has now gone on for more than a quarter of the length of the entire pandemic, and there are still very senior people in Downing Street who don’t have a clue what it’s about.

The next phase is when they all shuffle up and down the sweaty, bingo-hall-esque House of Commons corridor. Theresa May rocked up in a full ballgown and sparkling heels. On her way to some sort of jubilee celebration, apparently.

Four years ago, when she was going through this process herself, she wouldn’t even answer the question of whether or not she would be voting for herself, in a vote of confidence on her own leadership. It was one of the most ridiculous things she ever did. And yet Johnson, when he turned up, did exactly the same. As he moved through the bank of reporters asking him if he would vote for himself, he just emitted a low, barking, growling noise, which went on for several seconds.

It is well known that his tactic in interviews is just to say or do anything at all to avoid saying anything he doesn’t want to say. He has described this tactic of his as “becoming a blonde wall of noise”. Surely never before has the wall been reduced to this. To use not even words, but noises? To shut down questioners simply by growling as you pass them? And on this occasion, the questions did not get any more pressing than “Are you going to vote for yourself, prime minister?”

This, among other other things, made him look and sound like a man who was, quite literally, losing it. He looked a touch wistful – considering, perhaps, the many decades of appalling behaviour that had propelled him thus far. All the people screwed over, and for what exactly? For this?

It must be a tough moment, in the life of a narcissist as committed as he is, to consider that behind that door lies the moment at which you vote for yourself for the very last time. At least he got a last chance. Now, his many fans around the country – there could, theoretically, be as many as three left – may have to face up to the reality that they will surely never get to do so again.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson stands to make £5m a year after No 10, say experts

Boris Johnson could make more than £5m a year after he leaves Downing Street, experts have estimated. The figure will be welcome news to a prime minister who is said to regularly complain to friends that he is hard up, citing his second divorce, several children and his reduced income since entering No 10.
U.K.
The Independent

Minister apologises for ‘godawful’ Birmingham and Blackpool comment

A Government minister has apologised for describing Birmingham and Blackpool are “godawful” places.Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday.Her apology followed reports that she appeared to go off script at an event to launch the Government’s new digital strategy, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”She was speaking on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a major speech in Blackpool, as he sought to get his embattled premiership back on track.#Digital minister...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Jenkyns
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Kit Malthouse
The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia’s invasion plans, Biden claims

US president Joe Biden has claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information about Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. Mr Biden said on Friday that “nothing like this has happened since World War Two. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border.” He added: “There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn’t want to hear it.”Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to do “everything in their power” to secure the release...
POLITICS
The Independent

Briton’s death sentence will ‘invigorate’ others fighting Russia, says friend

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, said his death sentence will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.Another Brit, 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were also convicted alongside Mr Aslin after the three were accused of being “mercenaries” fighting with Ukrainian troops.Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported the three are set to face a firing squad.Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP warns education is being ‘weaponised by those against us’

A Tory MP calling for greater transparency over potential Chinese influence in UK universities has claimed too many academics are failing to recognise that “education is being weaponised by those against us”.Alicia Kearns warned that Confucius Institutes – public language and cultural education programmes funded by an organisation linked to the Chinese government – are “undermining the integrity of the Mandarin education in our country”.Analysis by the China Research Group shows that British schools and universities rely on 30 Confucius Institutes, the highest number of any country, to co-ordinate the teaching of Mandarin.In England, the Department for Education’s flagship £26.4...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Scottish minister recalls being ‘petrified’ during Falklands battle

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown has told how he was “petrified” during the Battle of Two Sisters in the Falklands War.Mr Brown, who also serves as veterans minister in the Scottish Government, said he joined the Royal Marines in 1980 as a result of the employment situation at the time and as a way to get fit.In 1982, he was shipped out to the Falkland Islands with 45 Commando.The first hint Mr Brown had that something could be afoot was when his leave was cancelled.“We’re due to go on leave for Easter and someone comes over the Tannoy and says...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Charles condemned ‘appalling’ Rwanda deportation scheme, reports say

Prince Charles privately described the government’s policy of sending migrants to Rwanda as “appalling”, according to reports.The heir to the throne is said to be particularly uncomfortable with the scheme as he believes the widely criticised policy will overshadow his upcoming visit to the country, where he will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.Charles was heard expressing opposition to home secretary Priti Patel’s plans several times in private, and was “more than disappointed”, a source told The Times and the Daily Mail."He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was...
WORLD
The Independent

UK’s first Rwanda deportation flight given go-ahead by High Court

Home secretary Priti Patel’s highly-controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on a plane next week has been given the go-ahead, despite warnings by the UN’s refugee agency the scheme is unlawful. A High Court judge rejected campaigners’ bid for an injunction to stop the Home Office’s first deportation flight to Rwanda, scheduled to leave on Tuesday with 31 migrants onboard. Despite outrage from human rights groups and opposition MPs, up to 130 people have been notified that they could be sent to the central African nation for asylum “processing”, as the Home Office plans to schedule more flights...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Community member joined council after watching its ‘chilling’ Grenfell response

A member of the Grenfell community has said she decided to run for a seat in the local council after watching its “chilling” response to the fire.Claire Simmons, an academic who lives on Lancaster Road, was elected to Kensington and Chelsea Council as a Labour councillor for the Notting Dale ward, which includes Grenfell Tower, at this year’s poll in May.Ms Simmons said she felt a “sense of the duty” in the aftermath of the 2017 disaster, which caused the death of 72 people.In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of the fifth anniversary on Tuesday, Ms Simmons...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – June 11

The front pages lead on a new food strategy and reported criticism of the Rwanda migrant plan from the Prince of Wales.The Daily Telegraph calls the food scheme the “PM’s plan to grow for Britain” while The Guardian runs a quote calling it “a huge missed opportunity”.📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'PM's plan to grow for Britain'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry Sign up for the Front Page newsletter pic.twitter.com/ujFN0FTttL— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 10, 2022Guardian front page, Saturday 11 June 2022: PM's food strategy 'a huge missed opportunity' pic.twitter.com/arVWidME6u— The Guardian (@guardian) June 10, 2022The Financial Times says the strategy rejects recommendations from...
U.K.
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy