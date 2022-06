GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two underage suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a family member in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday. Troopers say Thersa Martin, 49, was shot and stabbed by a family member under age 18. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Darby Hollow Road. Investigators say Martin was attacked in her own bedroom.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO