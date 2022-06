ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers, but a breakthrough treatment is offering new hope. “I did not ever think I was going to die from pancreatic cancer. I didn’t feel like I was going to, I don’t know why but I never embraced that thought of dying,” said Kathy Wilkes, a pancreatic cancer patient who has a summer home in Ashland.

