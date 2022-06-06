Appreciation for first responders

The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. JUNE 5 Darius Ahmaad Holloman, 31, of Lampasas was arrested on a Killeen Police Department warrant for assault causes bodily injury to a family member. Thomas…
Marcia Alice Chown, 92, of Lometa died on June 6, 2022, at Goldthwaite Health and Rehab after a long illness. She lived in Lometa the past 26 years and moved there to be closer to family. She had served as a Lometa City Council member at one time and was...
Danny Lee Hurt, 60, died on June 1, 2022, at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen. Danny chose cremation, and a graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on June 18 at 10:30 am. Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel has charge of arrangements. Danny was born Dec. 8, 1961, in Brownwood...
Fishing, family, friends and fun were all part of the annual Kid Fish event on June 3-4 in W.M. Brook Park. The Lampasas Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the event. “This a way for us to give back to the community and provide a great outdoor experience for everyone,” Parks and Recreation Director Chris Eicher said. “We’ve even released 350 catfish into Sulphur Creek for this event.” …
Longtime Lampasas resident James Welch stands in front of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. — one of several memorial sites he visited with an Honor Flight contingent from Central Texas. Welch is a veteran of the Korean War, having served in communications.
A teen volunteer reads a story to children ages 3-6 during Animal Story Time on Monday at the Lampasas Public Library. The library had 58 participants for the 3-6 age group and 52 for the 7-10 age, with a total of 148 people involved. COURTESY PHOTO Youth ages 7 to 10 painted a nature scene of their choice during Summer Reading Story Time and Crafts at the Lampasas Public Library. COURTESY PHOTO.
Through an order from the Texas Association of Counties, the Lampasas County Commissioners Court will discuss and possibly vote on prohibiting fireworks in the unincorporated parts of the county. The city of Lampasas already has a year-round fireworks ban. In a document submitted to the commissioners court, TAC said if the county is considered a drought area and the court wishes to adopt the…
Four people, including a 1-year-old girl, were pronounced dead after a head-on collision last week in Hamilton County. On June 2 at about 2:45 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a truck-tractor semi-trailer on U.S. Highway 281 eight miles north of Hamilton. According to Sgt. Bryan Washko, a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 45…
A Lampasas man will face a pretrial hearing next month after authorities said he ran his car into a house on South Howe Street. Frederick Delacruz, Jr., 29, will appear in the 27 th District Court of Lampasas on July 8 for a pretrial hearing following an Aug. 11, 2021 indictment on charges of intoxication assault with a deadly weapon. Defense attorney Eddie Shell said the defense is in the…
The Lometa City Council approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide premium pay to city employees. Action came Monday night during the council’s regular monthly meeting. ARPA funding is a substantial infusion of federal resources to eligible state and local governments. Lometa’s intention is to provide premium pay to city employees using these funds. Two employees will receive…
