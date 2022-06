SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is working to make areas of the city easier to navigate for those not behind the wheel of a car. In partnership with the city’s Public Works and Planning and Development Services departments, the Health Department’s Live Well Sioux Falls program announced Wednesday that the city will get two new “pop-up” projects on June 9 to create better spaces for bicyclists and pedestrians.

