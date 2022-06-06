ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilia Topuria rips Movsar Evloev after UFC Fight Night 207: 'You don't have the balls to call me out'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ilia Topuria was not impressed with Movsar Evloev’s performance at UFC Fight Night 207.

Evloev (16-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) dominated Dan Ige in Saturday’s co-main event at the UFC Apex and proceeded to call out Arnold Allen.

Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) was surprised that Evloev didn’t mention his name or show desire to rebook their bout from UFC 270 in January, which was scrapped after Evloev tested positive for COVID-19.

“@MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don’t know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣shamefully 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️”

Though Topuria’s last fight took place at lightweight when he scored a Performance of the Night knockout of Jai Herbert at UFC Fight Night 204 in London, it appears “El Matador” initially had his eye on the winner of the featherweight bout between Evloev vs. Ige by tweeting this prior to the fight.

“Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56.”

“@MovsarUFC It was always the same with you guys when it comes to a 1 on 1, have never and will never dare against us. I know people from Ingushetia who are warriors and you are a dumbass who has no balls to confront me alone and you say you are the next champ?🤣🤣🤣”

After Evloev pulled out of their UFC 270 bout, Topuria drew Charles Jourdain instead. However, he didn’t end up competing on the night when weight-cutting issues forced him out of their featherweight bout. Following his win over Herbert, Topuria stated that he’s aiming to fight at both featherweight and lightweight to remain active.

